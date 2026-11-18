Mykhailo Romaniuk, a judge of the Lviv Court of Appeals, dismissed the appeal filed by Mykhailo Magarskyi, the attorney for Ostap Stakhiv, against the decision of the court of first instance.

Earlier, in the Sykhiv District Court, the defense attorney had demanded the immediate release of Stakhiv from the location where, according to the attorney, he was being unlawfully detained by police officers and representatives of the TCC and SP. However, the court denied the motion, as consideration of such a matter falls outside its jurisdiction.

Ostap Stakhiv himself did not appear at the appeal hearing. As of November 18, his whereabouts remain unknown.

On November 2, following Ostap Stakhiv’s mobilization, his representative filed a motion with the court. In it, he stated that on October 31, Stakhiv was “unlawfully deprived of his liberty by individuals in uniform without identification marks.” Furthermore, during the detention, they did not identify themselves, did not explain his rights, used force, and refused to provide medical assistance. The petitioner’s representative requested that the motion be granted and that a ruling be issued immediately ordering the release of Ostap Stakhiv, who is “being unlawfully detained by the police and officials of the TCC and SP.” However, the investigating judge refused to open proceedings on the motion.

“The detention of a citizen by employees of the Territorial Mobilization Center and the Special Forces and his continued detention without a corresponding court order cannot be challenged before an investigating judge, since such legal relations are governed by current legislation on mobilization and mobilization preparation, and reviewing the legality of such actions does not fall within the investigative judge’s jurisdiction and is not subject to consideration under Article 303 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. At the same time, authorized personnel of the TCC and SP are not employees of a pretrial investigation body, an investigative agency, or the prosecutor’s office, whose activities may be subject to review in accordance with the requirements of Article 206 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine,” the ruling states.

Ostap Stakhiv’s attorney filed an appeal against the decision of the investigating judge of the Sykhiv District Court of Lviv.

“Attorney Magarsky requests that the investigating judge’s ruling be overturned and that a new ruling be issued—to immediately release Stakhiv, who is being unlawfully detained by the police and officials of the Sykhiv District TCC and SP. The grounds for the appeal stated that this is illegal, unlawful, unfounded, unjustified, and substantially violates procedural law and Stakhiv’s rights,” Judge Mykhailo Romaniuk reported.

Stakhiv’s attorney himself argued that, instead of verifying the legality and grounds for Stakhiv’s detention at the facility, the investigating judge “erroneously interpreted the provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.”

“The investigating judge failed to comply with the requirements of Article 206, Part 2. There is not a single word there about criminal proceedings or a pretrial investigation. In other words, that provision clearly applies to cases of detention even when no information has been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations. We all know very well that the TCC and the Joint Staff are state authorities, military governing bodies that are classified as state agencies. And I can say that no circumstances whatsoever—be it a state of war, the threat of war, internal political instability, or any other state of emergency—can serve as a justification for the unlawful deprivation of a person’s liberty. This is already stipulated by the UN Convention against Enforced Disappearances. Therefore, I believe that the appeal should be granted,” explained Mykhailo Magarskyi.

The panel of judges, guided by the Code of Criminal Procedure, ruled to dismiss the appeal filed by attorney Magarsky. The ruling takes effect on the date of its announcement and is not subject to cassation appeal.

Meanwhile, as of November 18, he has been held in pretrial detention since November 5.

This was reported by a Suspilne journalist from the scene.

Lviv-based pseudo-activist Stakhiv was transferred to pretrial detention from the Navy training center.

Bail was posted for anti-vaccine activist Ostap Stakhiv, and on December 1, he was released from the pretrial detention center.

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