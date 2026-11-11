The appeal against the life sentence for the murder of Iryna Farion will be heard outside Lviv

The appeal against the verdict handed down to V'Yacheslav Zinchenko in the case of the murder of linguist Iryna Farion will be transferred to a court in another region because most of the judges of the Lviv Court of Appeals had already participated in the proceedings during the pretrial investigation.

“Almost all the judges of the Lviv Court of Appeals have already participated in the case during the pretrial investigation stage, so they cannot hear the appeal,” said the victim’s daughter, Sofia Osoba. An official determination of the jurisdiction of another appellate court, which will continue hearing the case, is currently pending.

Source: Public broadcaster, citing a Facebook post by Sofia Osoba.

Vyacheslav Zinchenko, who was found guilty on October 1 of the murder of linguist Iryna Farion and sentenced to life in prison, filed an appeal. It was received by the court on November 3.

Law enforcement has not yet identified any possible masterminds behind the murder of linguist and civil society activist Iryna Farion. Nor has the investigation uncovered any individuals who may have collaborated with the convicted Vyacheslav Zinchenko or been his followers.

Sofia Osoba, the daughter of linguist Iryna Farion, called the verdict against Vyacheslav Zinchenko—who was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of her mother—historic. Sofia Osoba also explained how she plans to allocate the 5 million hryvnias that the convicted man is required to pay.

The defense team for Vyacheslav Zinchenko, who was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of linguist Iryna Farion, is filing an appeal against the decision of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Lviv. On October 1, attorney Tetyana Musykhina stated that the case had been completely fabricated and insists on her client’s innocence.

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