ARMA is preparing to transfer a hotel in Kropyvnytskyi, linked to a Russian citizen, to new management

The National Agency for Asset Tracing and Management (ARMA) is preparing to transfer a hotel complex in Kropyvnytskyi—whose ultimate beneficial owner is a Russian citizen—into its management. The asset includes a 79% stake in “Hotel London-Kirovograd” LLC and real estate with a total area of 2,426.4 square meters.

The property is located in the central part of Kropyvnytskyi at 1d Vyacheslav Chornovil Street.

The complex’s real estate includes:

a non-residential building;

two garages;

a utility room;

a carport;

a fence;

paving;

a gate and a wicket.

In addition to real estate, the assets include a 79% stake in the authorized capital of LLC “Hotel ‘London’—Kirovograd.”

According to ARMA, the founder and ultimate beneficial owner of the company is Yuriy Vasin, a citizen of the Russian Federation.

To determine the value of the assets, on February 21, 2024, ARMA entered into an agreement with “Ostrov” Consulting Company LLC. The company was tasked with appraising the property being prepared for transfer to the administrator.

Thus, ARMA has begun preparations to transfer the hotel complex in Kropyvnytskyi to a manager. This involves real estate with an area of over 2,400 square meters and a controlling stake in a company linked to a Russian citizen.

This was reported by ARMA’s press service.

In addition, the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) is preparing 11 properties belonging to two former distilleries for transfer to management. The properties are located in the Vinnytsia and Ternopil regions.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi announced the launch of an open and transparent competition to select the head of the National Agency for the Identification, Recovery, and Management of Assets Derived from Corruption and Other Crimes (ARMA). Specialists with relevant management experience and an impeccable reputation are invited to apply.

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