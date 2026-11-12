Arsen Makarchuk has stepped down as head of the State Statistics Service; Rudko will assume his duties

The Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Arsen Makarchuk from his position as head of the State Statistics Service at his own request. He had led the agency for the past 20 months, and Artem Rudko, the service’s CDTO, was appointed to serve as acting head.

Artem Rudko, the agency’s Deputy Head for Digital Development, Digital Transformation, and Digitalization (CDTO), has been temporarily assigned to serve as acting head of the State Statistics Service.

As Makarchuk explained, changes in the State Statistics Service’s reporting structure—which occurred shortly after his appointment as head of the agency—significantly impacted operational efficiency; therefore, after receiving an attractive offer in another field of importance to the country, he decided to resign.

Makarchuk noted that, in accordance with the laws on the civil service and official statistics, the next head of the State Statistics Service must be selected through a competitive process.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine

As a reminder, Dmytro Zavgorodniy is stepping down from his position as Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine.

Additionally, Pushko-Tsybulyak left the Accounting Chamber to take a position at Centrenergo.

Earlier, the Ministry of Education and Science appointed a person responsible for high school reform.

The Ministry of Education and Science also urged universities to prepare for prolonged air raid alerts.

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