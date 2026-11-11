Arsen Mirzoyan shared footage from his solo hike through the snow-covered Carpathians

Ukrainian singer Arsen Mirzoyan made a solo climb to one of the peaks in the Carpathians, combining outdoor recreation with the first snowfall. The artist shared details of the trip and his personal impressions on social media.

The 48-year-old singer noted that he headed to the mountains in late October, where he encountered the first snow. In an Instagram post, Mirzoyan highlighted the special atmosphere of solo travel, noting that solitude in the mountains reveals a completely different meaning of relaxation. During the climb, the singer actively shared photos of mountain landscapes and selfies.

Source: Arsen Mirzoyan’s personal Instagram page.

TV host Marichka Padalko fulfilled a long-held dream—she climbed Hoverla for the first time in her life. She was accompanied by two close friends, and they specifically planned the trip while all three were still in their 50s.

Actor Taras Tsymbalyuk celebrated New Year’s Eve in Bukovel not with “The Bachelor” winner Nadine Golovchuk, but with finalist Anastasia Polovinkina. Together with friends, they vacationed in the mountains, and photos from the trip appeared on social media. Fans immediately began speculating about the actor’s personal life.

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