Ukrainian singer Artem Pivovarov has reportedly become a father for the first time. There is active discussion online about a possible new addition to the artist’s family. Rumors about the pregnancy of his girlfriend, Dasha Cherednichenko, first surfaced back in the summer. At that time, photos of the young woman with a noticeably rounded belly were also posted on social media. However, neither the singer nor his girlfriend has officially commented on the news of the upcoming addition to their family.

Recently, observant users on Threads noticed pink balloons in a new photo of Pivovarov, in which he is playing GTA.

According to his followers, this is a common way to decorate a room when a woman returns home from the hospital after giving birth.

"I noticed the balloons. And it reminded me that balloons like these are set up for a woman returning home from the hospital. So Dasha has given birth after all, and Artem has become a father. And those little clouds on the right side are definitely made for occasions like this. And they’re pink, as if he has a daughter,” wrote a Threads user.

By the way, Artem rarely talks about his personal life. It’s known that the singer has been in a relationship with Dasha for almost 10 years, and this past summer, the couple secretly got married. Whether they’ve actually become parents remains unknown.

This was reported on Threads.

As a reminder, Artem Pivovarov got married in secret.

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