Ukrainian banks have received a request from anti-corruption activists demanding that they waive bank secrecy regarding Yuriy Sakalosh, a customs officer—presumably from Zakarpattia—who serves as head of Customs Clearance Department No. 1 at the Tisa customs post.

UA.News learned this from its own sources.

In addition to Yuriy Sakalosh, members of his family will also be investigated: his mother, wife, her parents, and possibly his wife’s sister and her husband. In its request to financial institutions, the anti-corruption agency asks for information on the existence of accounts, the account numbers, the balances in those accounts, transactions conducted through them, the purpose of payments, the counterparty’s identification data, the counterparty’s account number, and the counterparty’s bank code.

Yuriy Sakalosh

What’s in Sakalosh’s Declaration

Despite a relatively modest salary of 51,000 hryvnias per month after mandatory deductions, the department head purchased a 2021 Mazda CX-9 (2021 model) for 700,000 UAH, and in November—a 176 m² plot of land in Uzhhorod for the incredibly low price of 25,000 hryvnias. Evidently, the plot was intended for construction. Yuriy Sakalosh began building a 134-square-meter residential house immediately, on the very day he purchased the land—November 26.

The customs officer’s wife, Olga Sakalosh, was engaged in entrepreneurial activities. According to the declaration, the business (registered under KVED code 96.04, “Activities related to ensuring physical comfort”) contributed 400,000 hryvnias to the family’s budget over the course of a year. However, it ceased operations in June 2026 at Olga’s own request. Perhaps the need to earn money simply disappeared, because that same year, her father, Volodymyr Shmygel, gifted his daughter approximately $110,000 (3.3 million hryvnias).

Mr. Volodymyr is a deputy of the Lavrykivka Village Council in the Zhovkivsky District, a farmer, and the former owner of the “SHARO” Farming Enterprise; however, his surname later disappeared from the list of ultimate beneficiaries.

What the Sakalosh couple owns

Once again, the official income of the deputy head of the Transcarpathian Customs Department appears quite modest compared to the Sakalosh family’s acquired property and savings.

In addition to a 127.2-square-meter apartment (valued at 3.18 million UAH) and a garage (25.3 square meters for 122,000 UAH), registered in the name of his father-in-law, Volodymyr Shmygel, the family also owns a 51.4-square-meter apartment in Uzhhorod (valued at 1.3 million UAH), where his wife, Olga Sakalosh, is registered. Last March, the couple purchased a new 56.4-square-meter apartment (valued at over 1.25 million UAH) and registered it in the name of a third party, presumably the customs officer’s mother. In the fall, Yuriy Sakalosh purchased a plot of land for the construction of a house with a total area of 134 square meters in Uzhhorod.

In addition to the crossover, the family they also own a 2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris minivan (valued at 174,404 UAH at the time of purchase in July 2022—an amount, incidentally, significantly below market value). The car is registered in his wife’s name. The couple keeps their savings primarily in cash. Yuriy Sakalosh declared $30,000 and 15,000 hryvnias. His wife holds an additional $80,000.

We suspect that the family’s financial well-being is unlikely to be explained by an honest customs salary and his wife’s modest business income, but the final conclusion will be made by anti-corruption authorities.

Earlier, it was reported that law enforcement agencies are investigating the accounts of customs officer Ihor Kachmar. According to Ukrainian media, Ihor Kachmar is the wealthiest among customs officers. As head of the Department of Analysis and Control of Customs Value at the Lviv Customs Office, Kachmar declared an inheritance from his father totaling over 67 million hryvnias in 2022.

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