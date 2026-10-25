BEB Removed Six Posts About Alona Shevtsova Following Her Lawsuit: Details of the Case

The Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine removed six posts mentioning Alona Shevtsova from its official website. These were materials published in 2025 as part of a criminal investigation that was subsequently closed. The BEB confirmed the removal of the publications in its response to Shevtsova’s lawsuit.

Alona Shevtsova filed a lawsuit demanding that the Bureau cease using her name in the six publications and remove the relevant references from its materials. While the case is pending, it has come to light that all six publications have disappeared from the Bureau’s official website. On October 23, Shevtsova’s representative separately checked the links to each article. In all cases, the BEB website returned a 404 error—the pages at the corresponding addresses could no longer be accessed.

The fact that the publications were removed was also directly confirmed by the BEB itself in its response to the complaint, filed in the “Electronic Court” system on October 23.

What Articles Did the BEB Remove?

In total, there were six articles that the Bureau published between March and July 2025. On March 25, the BEB announced the completion of a special pre-trial investigation and the disclosure of case materials to Alona Shevtsova’s defense team. On April 12, the agency published a report on Shevtsova’s inclusion on sanctions lists pursuant to a decision by the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

On April 30, the BEB reported the arrest in Poland of Iryna Tsyganok, who was referred to in the publication as Shevtsova’s accomplice in the so-called “mis-coding” case. On May 19, a report was published regarding the notification of suspicion against a former Ibox employee who, according to the investigation, opened bank accounts without the clients’ knowledge. On June 9, the BEB reported the exposure of a bank employee who, according to the agency, had opened card accounts using forged documents. The article also mentioned Shevtsova.

The BEB published the last of the six articles on July 2, 2025. It concerned the referral to court of a case involving miscoding amounting to 5 billion hryvnias and included a mention of Shevtsova. Thus, the removed articles covered various stages of the investigation—from reports on the special pre-trial investigation and sanctions to allegations and the referral of the case to court.

Shevtsova Filed a Lawsuit

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv opened proceedings on Alona Shevtsova’s lawsuit against the BEB on October 6, 2026. The case was assigned number 761/38566/26. Shevtsova is asking the court to rule that the use of her name in six BEB publications violates her personal non-property right to the use of her name, and to order the agency to cease such use.

This concerns not only the text of the publications themselves. The claims also pertain to headlines, subheadings, metadata, tags, captions for illustrations, and the URLs of pages containing Shevtsova’s first and last names in Latin transliteration. Separately, the plaintiff is seeking 75,000 hryvnias in compensation for emotional distress from the BEB—12,500 hryvnias for each of the six publications. She has also filed a claim for reimbursement of court costs.

BEB confirmed the removal of the materials

In its response, the Bureau does not dispute the fact that the posts were removed from the website. At the same time, the agency explains this by stating that the materials concerned the course of the pretrial investigation in criminal proceeding No. 72023000500000071. According to the BEB, once the criminal proceedings were closed and the relevant ruling became final, the newsworthy basis for the publications ceased to exist.

That is why, according to the Bureau, the website was updated, and the materials that were no longer relevant were removed. Thus, a fact important to Shevtsova has now been confirmed: six publications mentioning her name are no longer posted on the BEB’s official website, and the agency itself acknowledges their removal.

What is known at this time

As of October 23, six BEB publications mentioning Alona Shevtsova have been removed from the agency’s official website. The BEB itself confirmed this fact in its court response.

The court ruled that the State Bureau of Investigations’ (DBR) inaction—specifically, its refusal to register a criminal case based on Alona Shevtsova’s complaint—was unlawful and ordered the agency to launch an investigation.

Previously, information published on the kp.ua portal was deemed false and defamatory; where Alona Shevtsova, a former co-owner of “Ibox Bank,” was accused of creating multi-billion financial schemes and collaborating with an aggressor country.

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv ruled that the publications on the kp.ua portal were false and ordered the editorial staff to publish a retraction.

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