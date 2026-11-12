In the first 10 months of 2026, detectives from the Economic Security Bureau seized more than 101,500 electronic devices from the black market.

Approximately 75,400 units, or nearly 74% of the total, were Apple products: iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and AirPods.

They also seized devices from other brands, as well as televisions, monitors, game consoles, and consumer electronics. By comparison, 28,900 devices were seized throughout all of 2025.

During this period, seven criminal cases were referred to court, and 80.2 million hryvnias in damages were reimbursed to the budget.

The Economic Security Bureau explains that illegal sellers import electronics in violation of customs regulations, underreport their value, and evade paying taxes.

Source: Economic Security Bureau

The well-known electronics retail chain Yabko reimbursed over 60 million hryvnias in taxes to the state budget as part of a criminal case involving tax evasion on an especially large scale.

In the Lviv region, detectives from the Economic Security Bureau seized nearly 350,000 electronic cigarettes containing prohibited substances.

The Economic Security Bureau uncovered a scheme involving tax and duty evasion on an exceptionally large scale in the production and sale of medical-grade ethyl alcohol.

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