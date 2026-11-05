Without air defense systems, protective structures will not be able to fully safeguard key infrastructure facilities from Russian attacks. According to Vitali Klitschko, a combination of physical protective structures and air defense systems is necessary to reliably protect critical facilities.

“I’ll get straight to the point—this is what all experts and specialists are saying. Given the intensity of the enemy’s devastating attacks, without protecting key facilities with air defense systems, the restoration, stable operation, and very existence of these facilities are in serious jeopardy! Because when several missiles or a swarm of drones strike at once, no protective structures can handle it,” Klitschko noted.

He emphasized that Kyiv is operating under extremely difficult conditions. City authorities are doing everything possible to ensure the capital’s vital functions. “We are considering various scenarios, as the enemy is intensifying its attacks on the energy sector, heat generation, and water supply systems,” Klitschko wrote.

He recalled that an energy task force dedicated to ensuring the capital’s vital functions has been operating in Kyiv since spring, and the city has brought in experts, energy professionals, practitioners, and scientists to join it. The task force has developed possible measures for various scenarios.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko made this statement on Telegram.

Due to Russian attacks, Kyiv has faced disruptions in power, water, and electric transit—Klitschko.

Klitschko explained why there are still no mobile shelters in Kyiv.

Klitschko stated that Kyiv’s sewer system has a backup power supply.

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