Ukraine has a government program that provides free assistive rehabilitation devices, including upper and lower limb prostheses. This program is available not only to military personnel and veterans, but also to civilians, children, and people with disabilities who require prosthetics for medical reasons.

Who is eligible to receive a prosthesis for free, how to apply, where to go, and whether compensation is available for a prosthesis purchased privately.

The state program for providing assistive rehabilitation devices covers people who require prosthetics due to combat operations, illnesses, accidents, and other circumstances.

According to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, the following individuals are eligible for free prosthetics:

military personnel, veterans, and law enforcement officers;

civilians who have suffered as a result of the war;

people with disabilities not related to combat operations;

children with disabilities;

children with musculoskeletal disorders.

The process of obtaining a prosthesis can begin even during treatment—it is not necessary to wait for the disability determination process to be completed.

The government program provides not only prosthetic limbs but also a wide range of assistive devices necessary for restoring mobility, daily functioning, and self-care.

In particular, the following are available free of charge:

upper and lower limb prostheses;

breast prostheses;

orthoses and orthopedic footwear;

wheelchairs;

crutches and walkers;

specialized care and self-care aids.

Military personnel who sustained injuries while performing duties in defense of Ukraine are also eligible to receive high-performance prosthetics, including electronically controlled models.

To receive a rehabilitation aid, you must provide:

a passport, birth certificate, or other form of identification;

an identification code;

a medical report or other document confirming the need for a prosthesis.

Military personnel may also need a statement describing the circumstances of the injury or another document confirming their participation in operations to defend Ukraine.

A medical opinion on the need for a prosthetic device can be obtained from a multidisciplinary rehabilitation team, an expert team assessing a person’s daily functioning, or a military medical commission.

You can submit an application for a rehabilitation aid online or in person. You may apply regardless of your registered place of residence.

The following resources are available for remote applications:

The Ministry of Social Policy’s social portal;

the online account for individuals with disabilities.

When submitting an application through the Social Portal, the necessary information may be automatically retrieved from government registries, so there is no need to upload additional documents.

If you are submitting the application in person, you can go to:

the Administrative Services Center (ASC);

the social protection agency;

the regional branch of the Social Protection Fund for Persons with Disabilities;

an authorized representative of the local government.

If a person is in a hospital or rehabilitation facility, a social worker can assist with the paperwork.

After submitting an application and receiving the appropriate referral, the person has the right to independently choose a prosthetics provider that participates in the state program.

The process of obtaining a prosthesis involves the following steps:

Consultation with a prosthetist. Taking the necessary measurements. Selection of the design and components. Manufacturing of a custom prosthesis. Fitting, adjustments, and fine-tuning of the prosthesis. Training on the proper use of the prosthesis.

You can find a prosthetics provider using a special dashboard on the Ministry of Social Policy’s website.

Experts recommend choosing a facility near your place of residence whenever possible, as you may need additional adjustments, repairs, or maintenance after the prosthesis is fitted.

The cost of the prosthesis, within the price limits set by the state, is covered by government funds. The individual does not have to pay for the prosthesis out of pocket if its cost does not exceed the state-set limit and the application is processed through the program.

For military personnel, the price caps for assistive devices may be three times higher than for civilians. Separate funding rules apply to prostheses with enhanced functionality.

The state program also provides for free repairs, maintenance, and replacement of prosthetics under certain conditions.

Citizens who have purchased a rehabilitation device prescribed for them on their own may claim reimbursement for its cost within the limits set by the state.

To do so, they must submit the appropriate application and documents confirming the purchase of the device.

As a general rule, you may apply for reimbursement within six months of the purchase date. During martial law, as well as for military personnel, this period is 12 months.

Replacement of a prosthesis under the state program is possible after the end of its established service life or earlier, if there is a documented need for replacement.

At the same time, people who received prostheses funded by charitable donations or local budgets are also entitled to free repairs. Thus, state support provides not only for the initial provision of rehabilitation devices but also for their ongoing maintenance.

Recently, Ukrainian and Swedish medical professionals performed two surgeries—the first of their kind in Ukraine—as part of a pilot program for free osseointegrated prosthetics for veterans. During the procedures, patients received special implants placed directly into the bone, which will allow for the secure attachment of prosthetic limbs.

A free prosthetics program for war victims has been launched in Kyiv.

The Cabinet of Ministers has launched a pilot project for free dental prosthetics for veterans.

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