Ukrainian MP Mariana Bezuhla proposed sending current patrol police officers to military service and appointing military personnel and veterans to fill their positions. She voiced this idea following a shooting in Kraków, Poland, where patrol officer Jakub Kulik, along with a colleague, neutralized an attacker despite being wounded himself.

The lawmaker compared the actions of Polish patrol officer Jakub Kulik, who continued to subdue the attacker even after being wounded, with the behavior of Ukrainian law enforcement officers during the terrorist attack in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv.

“The actions of Polish patrol officer Jakub Kulik, who, together with a colleague, neutralized the shooter in Kraków and, despite being wounded, continued to act until the terrorist no longer posed a threat to people, stand in stark contrast to the actions of our police officers, who fled from the terrorist in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv,” Bezuhla wrote.

The MP noted that Jakub Kulik had previously served in the Polish Armed Forces’ Airborne Brigade. In her opinion, it is precisely military experience and appropriate training that play a crucial role when responding to armed attacks.

Bezugla emphasized that even in Poland, which is not at war, combat skills may be necessary to ensure public safety.

“Military personnel and veterans could become patrol officers, and current patrol officers could be sent to serve in the military,” the lawmaker suggested.

Separately, the lawmaker criticized the situation in which, she said, tens of thousands of Ukrainian patrol officers have not gained combat experience during years of full-scale war.

Bezugla also mentioned the National Police’s combat brigade. She stated that a significant portion of its personnel allegedly consists of mobilized individuals rather than career law enforcement officers.

Bezugla wrote about this on Facebook.

The man who opened fire on passersby in downtown Krakow has undergone several surgeries. He is currently in stable but extremely critical condition. Two police officers, who were wounded while apprehending the attacker, have also undergone surgery, and their condition has stabilized. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk called the police officers heroes.

The attack took place on November 7 at around 3:00 p.m. in Kraków’s Main Market Square. While driving a car, the man opened fire on random passersby. He then continued driving through the city, and law enforcement officers began a pursuit.

Polish Interior Minister Marcin Kerwinski reported that police returned fire approximately three minutes after the first report of gunfire. During the shootout, the attacker was wounded and detained, after which he was taken to a hospital.

According to official reports, six people were killed in the attack—four women and two men. Another 15 people were injured. A British citizen was among the dead.

Polish law enforcement agencies are continuing their investigation. Investigators are determining the attacker’s motives, examining his possible connections, and looking into the circumstances surrounding the planning of the crime. The Polish Internal Security Agency and the Military Counterintelligence Service have been brought in to assist with the investigation.

As a reminder, in Kraków, Poland, an armed man killed six people in the city’s main square. Police shot and apprehended the attacker.

In Kraków, Poland, six people were killed and 16 others were wounded in a shooting at the market square. Prime Minister Donald Tusk, following a meeting with representatives of the security services and the administration, announced that a period of national mourning will be observed in the country on November 8 and 9.

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