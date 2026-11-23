Mariana Bezuhla accused Yan Dobronosov, a photographer for the publication “Telegraf,” of publishing an AI-generated photo of Independence Square on November 23, depicting a possible drone attack.

According to her, such publications damage the reputation of both the photographer and the publication.



Bezuhla also questioned the authenticity of Dobronosov’s other photographs and emphasized that such cases could set a precedent.

Source: Mariana Bezuhla.

People’s Deputy Mariana Bezuhla acknowledged the lawsuit filed by her colleague Oleksandr Fedienko. This was reported by attorney Oleksiy Shevchuk, who represents the deputy’s interests.

People’s Deputy Mariana Bezuhla accused former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny of distorting the circumstances surrounding the liberation of Kherson. According to her, he allegedly downplayed the role of General Yevhen Moysyuk in planning and coordinating the Kherson counteroffensive.

MP Mariana Bezuhla reported that she sold a three-bedroom apartment in Kyiv for $160,000. She inherited the apartment from her father; previously, it had belonged to her grandfather—a military surgeon who worked at the Main Military Clinical Hospital.

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