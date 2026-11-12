Bezugla accused Zaluzhny of lying about the liberation of Kherson

Member of Parliament Mariana Bezuhla accused former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny of distorting the circumstances surrounding the liberation of Kherson. According to her, he allegedly downplayed the role of General Yevhen Moysyuk in planning and coordinating the Kherson counteroffensive.

Bezugla claims that the operation was actually led by other military officials. Meanwhile, General Dmytro Kovalchuk, who was credited with playing a leading role in the operation, was in Odesa at the time.

According to Bezuhla, General Dmytro Kovalchuk was in Odesa during the Kherson counteroffensive, from where he issued orders. At the same time, the MP claims, military personnel complained about disorganization in command and a lack of progress.

Bezugla stated that she had raised this issue with the president, after which Kovalchuk was allegedly removed from command of the operation, and authority was transferred to General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi. According to her, Generals Dmytro Drapatiy and Andriy Hnatov became field commanders.

Separately, the lawmaker emphasized that the Kherson counteroffensive was coordinated by General Yevhen Moysyuk, who at the time was Zaluzhny’s deputy. She claims that the commander-in-chief later removed Moysyuk from the lists of operation participants, even though he had previously entrusted him with coordinating it.

“Zaluzhny defended Kovalchuk very vigorously, since he is his ‘brother-in-arms,’” Bezuhla wrote.

She also noted that after Ukrainian troops entered Kherson, Kovalchuk arrived in the city from Odesa. According to the MP, the general arrived with a large security detail and greeted local residents.

Bezugla criticized the practice of appointments within the military leadership, alleging cronyism and the concealment of the roles of certain commanders. She expressed hope that General Mykhailo Drapatiy would not resort to such practices.

It should be noted that the statements cited are assessments and a version of events as presented by Bezugla. In her post, the lawmaker did not provide any documents to support her allegations. The positions of Valeriy Zaluzhny and the generals mentioned regarding these statements are not presented in the post.

This is reported with reference to her statement.

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