There are plans to erect a memorial near the Gostomel Bridge in honor of the fallen bomb disposal experts

Tetyana Lavrina, a resident of the village of Gorenka in the Gostomel Territorial Community, initiated the installation of a memorial plaque in honor of Ukrainian servicemen Zakhar Kvasny and Roman Shymansky. Both defenders were killed on February 25, 2022, after completing a combat mission to blow up the Hostomel Bridge, which was intended to halt the advance of Russian troops toward Kyiv.

The initiative proposes erecting the memorial directly next to the restored Hostomel Bridge—at the site of the events that became one of the key episodes in the defense of the capital at the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

As the author of the petition notes, residents of the Gostomel community—particularly those in the village of Gorenka—began discussing how to honor the fallen defenders following reports by Kyiv Post journalists and a post by Yuriy Butusov.

These reports highlighted that there is still no memorial marker near the restored bridge that would commemorate its destruction in February 2022 and list the names of the servicemen who died while carrying out a combat mission.

“I am convinced that the restoration of the bridge should not mean losing sight of the price that was paid to defend our capital. The bridge is not merely a piece of transportation infrastructure: it is the site of a real historical event, significant for the Hostomel Community, the Kyiv region, and all of Ukraine. A memorial plaque will allow residents, travelers, and future generations to learn why the bridge was destroyed right here in February 2022 and to honor the specific individuals who fulfilled their combat duty at the cost of their own lives,” the statement reads.

Zakhar Kvasnyi and Roman Shymansky served in the engineering and sapper unit of the 70th Separate Regiment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Support Forces Command.

On February 25, 2022, the soldiers carried out a mission to blow up the Gostomel Bridge to prevent Russian military equipment from advancing toward the capital. After completing the mission, both defenders were killed.

Zakhar Kvasnyi was 22 years old, and Roman Shymansky was 37.

On November 6, 2026, the President of Ukraine posthumously awarded both servicemen the title of Hero of Ukraine along with the Order of the “Golden Star.” These decisions are enshrined in Decrees No. 1092/2026 and No. 1093/2026.

In her appeal, Tetiana Lavrina asks for support in erecting a memorial plaque in an accessible and safe location directly next to the Hostomel Bridge.

She also proposes involving the families of the fallen soldiers, representatives of their unit, and local residents in developing the concept.

According to the initiator’s plan, the memorial should list the full names of the defenders, the date and circumstances of their heroic deeds, as well as information regarding their posthumous conferral of the title Hero of Ukraine. Additionally, she proposes placing a QR code containing verified historical information.

The appeal also raises the issue of funding for the production and installation of the memorial, as well as identifying those responsible for implementing the initiative and for the memorial’s ongoing maintenance.

Tetyana Lavrina proposes unveiling the memorial plaque by February 25, 2027—the fifth anniversary of the deaths of Zakhar Kvasny and Roman Shymansky.

This is stated in the corresponding declaration.

As a reminder, in Kyiv’s Obolon district, bomb disposal experts from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine recovered an explosive component and safe remnants of a ballistic missile found at the site of one of the Russian strikes.

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