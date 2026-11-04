Near the Ukrainian Antarctic station “Akademik Vernadsky,” polar researchers have discovered the first penguin eggs of the new breeding season. So far, researchers have counted 14 eggs, but their number is expected to increase significantly in the near future and could reach several thousand.

According to estimates by Ukrainian biologists, egg-laying was just about to begin on Galindez Island, as sub-Antarctic penguins had already begun mating in late September. For this reason, the entire team has been monitoring the contents of the nests of more than 8,000 birds during walks and other activities.

“It is important for scientists to record the exact date the first egg appears, as this allows them to track changes over the years and the impact of external conditions, particularly climate change,” the NASC explained.

Finally, on November 2, the expedition’s doctor, Yelyzaveta Pidhaetska, spotted the first egg. The nest with the future penguin chick was discovered on a rock near the geospace laboratory. The first egg had also been found at this same location in the two previous years.

“I approached all the groups of penguins and slowly peeked inside. And then, on one of the nests, a bird stood up, and something light flashed beneath it. At first, I thought it was just a foot. But then I took a photo and zoomed in—it turned out to be an egg!” Yelyzaveta said.

Scientists speculate that the birds chose the cliff near the research station for a reason—it’s one of the highest nesting spots. That’s precisely why the snow melts there relatively early, making the surrounding area suitable for raising chicks.

"So far, biologists from the 31st expedition have counted 14 eggs in various parts of the island. Overall, given the number of penguins, several thousand eggs are expected here," the polar explorers added.

Usually, two eggs appear in a nest, and somewhat less frequently, three. In shape and size, they resemble goose eggs but have a grayish-green tint. Male and female penguins take turns incubating the eggs, alternating with hunting in the ocean.

"Last year, the penguin breeding season near Vernadsky Station ended with a record number—nearly 11,000 birds. We’ll be sure to let you know how many there are this time. In the meantime, we’re waiting for the chicks: they’re due to hatch in a little over a month,” the scientists wrote.

The National Antarctic Scientific Center shared photos showing the feathered parents carefully incubating their future chicks in nests made of pebbles.

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