The largest landfill in Transcarpathia caught fire again near Uzhhorod

Another fire has broken out in the Uzhhorod district at the region’s largest solid waste landfill. Emergency responders are working to extinguish the blaze, but strong gusts of wind are causing the flames to spread, and the fire is growing in scale.

"Today, October 30, at 7:11 a.m., the Rescue Service received a report of a trash fire at the solid waste landfill in the village of Barvinok, Uzhhorod District. Initially, the fire covered an area of about 100 square meters. Due to strong gusts of wind, the fire spread rapidly, and the area affected by the fire increased to 500 square meters," the report states.

As noted, firefighters from Uzhhorod’s 3rd State Fire and Rescue Unit were the first to arrive at the scene. Later, as the fire spread, additional units from the 4th and 6th State Fire and Rescue Stations in Uzhhorod and Chop were called in, along with a command vehicle and two water tankers from the municipal utility company.

A total of 27 personnel and 10 pieces of equipment are currently working at the scene.

This was reported on Facebook by the State Emergency Service Directorate in Zakarpattia Oblast.

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