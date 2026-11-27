In Germany, 68% of citizens support maintaining or increasing military aid to Ukraine from European countries. Twenty-nine percent of those surveyed want to reduce it. This is according to the results of a ZDF-Politbarometer poll released on Friday, November 27, 2026.

According to the survey, 37% of Germans consider the current level of European military support for Ukraine to be sufficient. Another 31% are in favor of European countries providing more military aid to Ukraine. In contrast, 29% of respondents would like to see it reduced.

Compared to late October, support for the current level of aid has increased. At that time, 33% of respondents considered this approach appropriate, compared to 37% now. The share of those who favor increasing support has remained virtually unchanged: 30% in October versus 31% in November. At the same time, the number of those in favor of reducing aid has decreased from 32% to 29%. It is important to note that this survey specifically asked about military support for Ukraine from European countries in general, not just aid from Germany.

Nearly half of Germans fear a Russian attack on NATO countries

The survey also showed that 49% of German citizens believe a Russian attack on eastern NATO countries is possible. These include Poland, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. At the end of October, 46% of respondents held this view. Forty-five percent of those surveyed do not expect an attack on the Alliance’s eastern member states. A month ago, that figure was slightly higher—48%.

Overall, 64% of survey participants consider the threat from Russia to Germany itself to be high or very high. Of these, 25% described it as very high, and another 39% as high. At the same time, 23% assess the threat as not very significant, and 11% do not see any danger at all.

Views on this issue vary depending on political preferences. The majority of supporters of nearly all German parties consider Russia a threat. The exception is voters of the far-right party “Alternative for Germany” (AfD). Among them, only 23% rate the Russian threat as high or very high. In contrast, 75% consider it insignificant or see no danger at all.

Are Germans satisfied with the strengthening of their own defense?

Researchers also asked citizens how they assess Germany’s efforts to strengthen its defense capabilities in light of the threat from Russia. 41% of those surveyed believe the country is doing enough. Another 31% are convinced that the efforts are insufficient. At the same time, 19% described the measures as excessive.

What is known about the survey

The survey was conducted by the German research group Forschungsgruppe Wahlen on behalf of ZDF. The survey took place from November 24 to 26, 2026. It included 1,245 randomly selected German citizens who are eligible to vote. Respondents were surveyed by phone and online. The study is representative of the German voting-age population. The margin of error is approximately 2–3 percentage points.

At the same time, the results of another survey, The Berlin Pulse 2026/2027, published earlier, painted a different picture: 53% of Germans opposed continued military support for Ukraine, while 46% supported it. This survey was commissioned by the Kerber Foundation. However, the results of the two surveys should not be directly compared: they used different question wording and conditions regarding support.

Thus, the new ZDF poll shows that the majority of Germans do not want Europe to reduce its military aid to Ukraine. At the same time, nearly two-thirds of respondents consider Russia a major or very major threat to Germany. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar doubts that European Union leaders will be able to agree on a seven-year budget and funding for aid to Ukraine. He made this statement on November 26 ahead of the EU summit, assessing the chances of a deal as nearly zero. At the same time, Hungary does not want support for Ukraine to be included in the EU’s general budget.

Czech President Petr Pavel criticized the intention of Andrej Babiš’s government to oppose financial aid to Ukraine through the EU budget. He stated that the Czech Republic should not join the countries that will block support for Kyiv.

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