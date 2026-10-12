Businesses should prepare for changes to the reservation process by October 20

The Cabinet of Ministers is preparing amendments to the rules governing the exemption of employees subject to military service. Among the proposals is a reduction in the number of people that companies in the defense and energy sectors, as well as utility services, will be able to exempt. No final decision has been made yet, but businesses are advised to review their documents by October 20 and prepare arguments in favor of retaining their status as critically important enterprises.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is drafting amendments to the resolution governing the exemption of employees subject to military service during mobilization and martial law. Member of Parliament Yaroslav Zheleznyak announced the potential changes. According to the information he released, the government is considering several changes. These could affect how many of a company’s employees will be eligible for exemption. Specifically, there is a proposal to revise the limits for certain sectors:

Defense industry and energy sector. It is proposed to reduce the percentage of employees eligible for exemption from 100% to 85%.

Utility companies. For heat supply, water utilities, and waste management companies, the limit may be reduced from 75% to 60%.

If these proposals are approved, companies will be able to reserve a smaller portion of their workforce than before. This could create additional challenges for companies that need to retain a sufficient number of specialists to ensure uninterrupted operations.

How to Calculate the Number of Employees

Another proposal concerns the calculation of the reservation limit. The government is considering excluding from the total number of employees those who already have another legal basis for deferment from mobilization. This applies, in particular, to certain categories of students, caregivers, and parents of three children. As a result, companies may receive a lower reservation limit, even if the total number of employees has not changed.

For example, a company employs 100 people, but 20 of them already have a legal deferment. If the company’s quota is set at 50%, under the proposed scheme, it will be able to reserve 50% of the remaining 80 employees—that is, 40 people, not 50. This is just one example of how the proposed approach might work. The final calculation method will depend on the approved text of the amendments.

Who Will Oversee the Status of Critical Enterprises

The draft also proposes changing the composition of the Coordination Center under the Cabinet of Ministers. It is to include representatives from the Security Service of Ukraine, the Main Intelligence Directorate, the Foreign Intelligence Service, and the National Police. The center could play an important role in determining which enterprises will receive critical infrastructure status and be able to reserve employees. According to publicly available information, its recommendation will be required to obtain such status or to set a reservation limit exceeding 50%.

In addition, the center will be able to recommend revoking the status of a critically important enterprise if there are grounds to do so. At the same time, the issue of employees who have already been reserved under current rules remains unresolved. According to Zheleznyak, the draft currently lacks clear provisions on how to handle reservations that exceed the new limits, should they be approved. Therefore, businesses should wait for the final text of the document before drawing conclusions about the fate of deferrals that have already been processed.

What Businesses Should Do by October 20

Although the new rules have not yet been approved, businesses are advised not to delay their preparations. By October 20, companies are recommended to review their data and determine whether they meet the requirements to retain their status as critical businesses. First and foremost, there are three things to do.

Check the number of employees and the potential reservation limit.

Businesses should calculate how many employees already have other legal grounds for deferral. This will help assess how the proposed changes might affect the number of employees the company will be able to reserve.

It’s also worth determining in advance which positions and specialists are critical to the company’s operations.

Prepare documents that confirm the company’s importance.

Businesses are advised to gather information about their operations and contribution to the economy. Possible arguments include participation in defense contracts, market share, taxes paid, foreign currency revenue, and wage levels.

Such data may be required when confirming the status of a critically important enterprise. It is important that the information be up-to-date and that the documents be properly prepared.

Contact the relevant ministry or regional military administration.

Businesses are advised to determine how industry-specific criteria may change and what documents will be required to confirm their status. If a company has arguments in favor of maintaining the current reservation conditions, these should be submitted to the responsible authority well in advance.

At the same time, the date of October 20 mentioned in these recommendations is the deadline for preparing and submitting proposals. It should not be interpreted as the confirmed effective date of the new reservation rules.

Will companies have to reduce the number of employees they reserve?

If the government approves the proposed changes, some businesses will be able to reserve fewer employees. This could most significantly affect companies for which lower limits are proposed, as well as businesses where the number of employees with other grounds for deferral significantly impacts the calculation. However, at this stage, we are dealing specifically with a draft of the changes. The final limits, calculation method, and rules for existing reservations will depend on the government’s decision.

Therefore, businesses should review their documents and assess potential risks now, but should not cancel existing reservations or draw final conclusions until the approved rules are published. This was announced by People’s Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

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