Ukrainian blogger Bogdan Bespalov named the contestants who, according to his information, will make it to the finale of the 15th season of the romantic reality show “The Bachelor” in 2026. He also revealed who is supposedly set to win the show alongside basketball player Vyacheslav Kravtsov.

According to Bespalov, the finalists will be 32-year-old marketer Tetyana Bevz and 35-year-old psychologist Lyubov Konate. It is the latter, the blogger claims, who will ultimately emerge victorious.

“Lyubochka is in the final alongside Tanya Bevz, who won’t win the show. She’ll constantly stir up drama because she’s quite the drama queen. And the saddest yet funniest part of this story is that we’re in for her hysterics, tears, and scandals. It’s all because she’s truly fallen in love with Kravtsov, while he just laughed at the whole situation,” Bespalov said.

At the same time, the blogger denied rumors that basketball player Vyacheslav Kravtsov allegedly didn’t choose any of the finalists.

Bespalov also speculated that Lyubov Konate might have joined the show based on a prior agreement directly with Vyacheslav Kravtsov. According to him, this was not an agreement with the TV channel, but rather a personal relationship between the contestant and the show’s star, who have allegedly known each other for a long time.

“Not with the TV channel, but specifically with him, since they’ve known each other well for a long time. He understood that he needed to choose a winner with whom he could gain media exposure. In the end, each of them will get what they want. He’ll get some media exposure—after all, that’s exactly why he joined the show. And, of course, Lyubochka will also benefit: she now needs to build her own media strategy, which she’s successfully doing, gradually piquing the audience’s interest.”

Thus, according to the blogger, Lyubov Konate will be the winner of the 15th season of *The Bachelor*, while Tetyana Bevz will leave the show without a victory. At the same time, this information currently consists of Bogdan Bespalov’s assertions rather than officially confirmed results from the show.

Earlier, the lead contestant of the 15th season of “The Bachelor,” basketball player Vyacheslav Kravtsov, publicly supported former contestant Anna Mishak after information about her past surfaced online. Blogger Bogdan Bespalov discovered that the 32-year-old woman had previously created adult content.

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