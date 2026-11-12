A blogger was sentenced to 15 years in prison for coordinating Russian strikes on Kramatorsk

Based on evidence gathered by counterintelligence and investigators from the Security Service of Ukraine, a local blogger was sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property; who worked for Russian military intelligence and directed artillery fire at Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region. Counterintelligence exposed and detained the suspect at his residence in July 2026, having secured the Ukrainian military’s bases in advance.

According to the investigation, the suspect used two of his own Telegram channels to gather intelligence, where he posted fake news about the Defense Forces and the operational situation on the eastern front, urging nearly half a thousand subscribers to report the locations of Ukrainian defenders. At the same time, under the guise of trips to his dacha, he traveled around the frontline area, marked potential targets on Google Maps, and saved screenshots of them on his smartphone for later transmission to the enemy.

The court found the defendant guilty under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).

Source: Security Service of Ukraine.

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