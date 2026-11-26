Popular Ukrainian blogger Simbochka spoke openly for the first time about her addiction to alcohol and illegal substances. During that time, she even suffered a drug overdose. However, according to her, she managed to overcome her addiction and is now clean.

Simbochka recalls that period of her life with embarrassment. The blogger admitted that she used alcohol and drugs to try to escape her problems and her own thoughts.

Simbochka’s Overdose

The young woman admitted that she often drank alcohol and smoked weed, but only when her daughter Sofiika wasn’t around.

“I was ashamed; that was my way of running away from all my problems and thoughts. I was someone who was always afraid of being alone, and then I was just abandoned like that… Being alone with my thoughts was simply eating me alive,” the blogger said.

Simbochka also revealed that she had overdosed on illegal substances. According to her, it was a terrible experience, and she has no intention of returning to that lifestyle.

“I overdosed. Never try any drugs. Anyone who says weed isn’t a drug—it is a drug. Anything that messes with your head is a drug. It’s absolutely terrible. When you smoke weed, you feel really awful. The only way to stop an overdose is to go throw up. It’s a good thing I’ve outgrown or gotten past that… For some people, the consequences are even worse—up to and including death,” the girl admitted.

Currently, Simbochka doesn’t drink alcohol or use illegal substances; the only thing she smokes is IQOS.

What Simbochka Is Known For

The blogger has an audience of millions. She gained popularity through short videos and live streams on social media. She also became well-known for her public relationship with singer Ilya Parfenyuk.

The couple had a daughter, Sofia, in 2024. In November of that same year, they separated. Simbochka did not go into details, but noted that the relationship had been heading toward a breakup for the past few months.

After the breakup, a scandal erupted, accompanied by mutual public accusations of abuse, blackmail, and indifference toward their daughter Sofia.

The blogger spoke about this in an interview with Vasyl Tymoshenko.

Blogger Simbochka was added to the debtors’ registry due to casino advertisements.

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