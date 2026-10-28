Bogdan Benyuk revealed how much the actors at the Podil Theater earn

Bogdan Benyuk, artistic director of the Podil Theater and an actor, spoke about the salary levels of employees and actors at Ukrainian theaters. According to him, the Podil Theater is a municipal institution, and salaries there range from 16,000 to 20,000 hryvnias.

Bogdan Benyuk noted that at the Ivan Franko and Lesya Ukrainka Theaters, as well as at the Taras Shevchenko National Academic Opera and Ballet Theater of Ukraine, performers receive the same salaries. “For example, at the Ivan Franko, Lesya Ukrainka, and Opera Theaters, salaries are the same because they are under the jurisdiction of the Cabinet of Ministers,” he explained.

At the Podil Theater, where Bohdan Beniuk serves as director, actors’ salaries reach 20,000 UAH. Meanwhile, the theater’s cleaning staff earns 5,000–6,000 UAH.

“The Podil Theater is a municipal theater; our salaries range from 16,000 to 20,000. We try to provide bonuses and extra pay if the theater generates revenue. And do you know how much our theater’s cleaning lady earns? 5,000–6,000. This theater boom is currently covering all of the theater’s expenses,” Benyuk said.

The actor shared this in an interview with “Glavkom.”

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