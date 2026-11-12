The fifth anniversary National Summit of the Ukrainian Students Union was held in Oxford on November 7–8. Ukrainian students from across the UK, members of the House of Lords, top executives from major companies, international investors, lawyers, and academics gathered in one place. They discussed what Ukraine should become after the war, who will rebuild it, and where to find the resources to do so.

The summit was held under the theme “Beyond Recovery: Rebuilding Ukraine for the Next Generation.” It was organized by the Ukrainian Students Union in collaboration with the Ukrainian societies at the University of Oxford and Oxford Brookes University. The events took place simultaneously at several historic locations—St. Hilda’s College and Jesus College, as well as at Oxford Brookes University.

Today, the USU network brings together Ukrainian student chapters at 62 universities across the United Kingdom. However, this large-scale conference in Oxford is the result of a five-year evolution.

“For the fifth year in a row, we’ve been bringing together active students and leaders of our communities from across the UK. The first summit took place five years ago in Manchester, followed by Birmingham, Bristol, and Cambridge. From those early, rather spontaneous meetings, we’ve grown to the point where we now bring together over 120 Ukrainian student leaders every year. And in the coming years, this scale is only set to grow—most importantly, we’ve managed to engage high-ranking British and Ukrainian officials, as well as representatives from business, politics, and academia, in the dialogue,” says Danylo Nikiforov, founder of the Ukrainian Students Union.

Kyiv-style cutlets for British lords

The two-day summit program kicked off on the evening of November 7 with a traditional Oxford-style formal dinner held at one of the university’s oldest colleges. The event brought together over 180 guests: in addition to the presidents of Ukrainian student associations from across the United Kingdom, the dinner was attended by distinguished guests, including Lord Charlie Banner KC, a member of the House of Lords; Ian Gilby, a partner at the law firm Pinsent Masons; and other representatives of the British establishment.

The dinner took place in staid Oxford with a distinct Ukrainian flavor; guests were served borscht, Kyiv-style cutlets, and medovik.

“This is very unusual for Oxford, so we consider it a special achievement in and of itself. Hosting a themed dinner for future Ukrainian leaders at one of the oldest colleges in the presence of British lords—that, in essence, could have been a major event in its own right. But we’re aiming for more, so the very next day we held a full-day summit dedicated to Ukraine’s reconstruction,” said Danylo Nikiforov.

The dinner combined diplomacy and philanthropy: an auction, with lots provided by the Ukrainian Embassy in the United Kingdom, raised 2,000 pounds sterling. All proceeds went to support the children of military personnel and internally displaced persons.

Topics Discussed: From Frozen Russian Assets to Big Business

The main day of the conference opened with a video address by Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the United Kingdom. The summit then proceeded with three thematic panels, which sought answers to three key questions: what exactly are we rebuilding, who will drive these changes, and how can we ensure real economic growth.

The first discussion, “Beyond Reconstruction: What Kind of Ukraine Are We Building?” was dedicated to institutional reforms, public administration, and infrastructure. Participants in the discussion included Lord Lionel Tarasenko CBE (Member of the House of Lords and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Oxford), Tetyana Nesterchuk, a barrister at Fountain Court Chambers; Oliana Gordienko, Director of Corporate Governance at ICU Group; and Valeria Budakova. Special attention was given to the legal mechanisms for the confiscation of frozen Russian sovereign assets.

“It was a matter of principle for us to pay special attention to the legal and international mechanisms for using Russian sovereign assets to finance reconstruction. We wanted to show that we’re not just talking here, but are seriously considering how to make Russia pay and hold it accountable,” Nikiforov emphasized.

The second panel—“Ukraine’s Greatest Asset: Who Will Rebuild the Country?”—focused on human capital and financial integration. Ian Gilby, a partner at Pinsent Masons; Katya Gorbatyuk, head of the investment funds practice at the London Stock Exchange Group; Dan Jakub, co-founder of Diligent Capital Partners, and moderator Andy Kilmister discussed how to attract Western investment and create conditions under which Ukrainian professionals who have received their education and gained experience abroad will want to contribute to the country’s transformation. The closing business panel, “The Economy of Reconstruction: Investment, Innovation, and Growth” brought together Yuriy Ryzhenkov, CEO of Metinvest Group; Oleksandr Gryban, former Deputy Minister of Economy; and Vladislav Chechotkin, co-founder of ROZETKA. The speakers analyzed how Ukraine’s private sector is weathering the storm during the war, what is needed to maintain industrial competitiveness, and how to rebuild not just destroyed infrastructure, but a new, technology-driven economy capable of competing in global markets.

Internships in Parliaments and a Century-Long Partnership

USU’s practical work extends beyond the annual forum. The organization has built an ecosystem of career opportunities so that Ukrainian students can compete on equal footing with graduates of the world’s top universities. Among the opportunities are internships in the British and European parliaments, the Council of Europe, the Italian Senate, as well as the Private Track program in collaboration with global corporations such as Deloitte, IBM, and BCG, where top executives serve as individual mentors for young people.

The community also operates on the principle of mentorship (similar to the British BuddyUp system): upperclassmen help freshmen adjust, find housing, or write resumes, while alumni who are already heading departments at major companies return to USU as mentors and open up job opportunities for the next generation.

During the summit, the network officially expanded, with Ukrainian student associations from five additional British universities (Bath Spa University, Brunel University London, Sheffield Hallam University, SOAS University of London, and the University of the West of Scotland) joining the Union. Meanwhile, the USU Department of International Relations brought together 30 leaders of Ukrainian student communities from 10 European countries and the U.S. to coordinate joint projects.

As a result, the summit in Oxford served as a platform where young people established direct contact with decision-makers, for example, in the context of the Centennial Partnership Agreement between Ukraine and the United Kingdom, whose parliamentary group co-chair, Lord Banner, was among the event’s guests.

“We clearly understand that it is our generation that will inherit this 100-year agreement between our countries. And that is precisely why we must prepare the next generation of Ukrainian leaders—people who are already building strong ties with the United Kingdom to continue and develop strategic cooperation between our nations,” concludes Danylo Nikiforov.

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