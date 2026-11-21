Allies need to provide Ukraine with more aid for the winter than they have already announced. The United Kingdom is ready to discuss with Kyiv additional support measures that will help the country get through this winter.

“So I’m here today to discuss with you not what we’ve already done, because that’s already been done. It’s about what we need to do next. And we must do more than what has been announced to support you this winter,” said British Secretary of State for Defense Wes Streeting.

The head of the British Defense Ministry spoke positively about the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, at which Zelenskyy spoke. According to him, the allies are already doing more for Ukraine, but following the meeting, he called on them to go further.

“We know that the 10 billion pound package announced by our Chancellor John Healy, our Minister of Finance, will support further efforts through 2027. But I am here to ensure that we are leading by example, to discuss what else we can do to help Ukraine get through this winter, to convey these requests to our prime minister, and to assure you that Andy Burnham, the United Kingdom will not let you down,” Streeting stated.

According to him, this winter Putin is trying not only to destroy bridges but also to break the spirit of the Ukrainian people. Streeting noted the resilience and courage of Ukrainians and assured them that the United Kingdom will stand with Ukraine for as long as necessary.

British Secretary of State for Defense Wes Streeting made these remarks on November 21 during a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

As a reminder, the EU has allocated an additional €1 billion in military aid to Ukraine.

Ukrainians can receive nearly 1,000 hryvnias in aid through the Diy program.

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