The issues raised by entrepreneurs during the meeting of the Council for Entrepreneurship Support under the President of Ukraine are already being addressed. Some decisions are expected from the government in the near future.

The meeting was also attended by representatives of the government, the National Bank, and entrepreneurs.

Budanov emphasized that Russia is deliberately targeting not only energy infrastructure but also production facilities, warehouses, and transportation infrastructure. Under these circumstances, the state must support Ukrainian manufacturing and avoid creating additional obstacles for entrepreneurs.

“The state’s top priority is to avoid creating artificial obstacles for business and to promptly remove barriers that hinder production,” Budanov said.

During the meeting, entrepreneurs raised issues of concern and offered suggestions for resolving them. Specifically, they discussed:

insurance against war risks ;

revising requirements for the construction of shelters;

simplifying access to credit for key economic sectors and the defense-industrial complex;

maintaining quotas for reserving specialists;

taking force majeure circumstances into account when fulfilling contracts;

reducing the cost of domestic logistics;

lifting restrictions on exports of defense industry products;

expanding quotas for Ukrainian goods in European markets.

According to Kirill Budanov, the tasks regarding the financing of the defense-industrial complex and currency regulation were included in the minutes. The document also specified the responsible agencies and deadlines for implementation.

As a reminder, during a meeting of heads of Ukraine’s diplomatic missions abroad, Kirill Budanov stated that he does not support the export of Ukrainian technologies.

Kirill Budanov, head of the Office of the President, made this statement following a meeting with the business community, which was also attended by government officials, representatives of the National Bank, and entrepreneurs.

As a reminder, the Verkhovna Rada is proposing to review the Cabinet of Ministers’ decision prohibiting businesses from operating during a yellow-level air raid alert in the absence of shelters. A corresponding recommendation was made by a parliamentary committee.

Ukraine has changed the air raid alert rules for businesses: here’s how establishments will operate.

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