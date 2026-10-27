During negotiations on October 9 between the Ukrainian and American delegations, significant disagreements arose over a proposal by U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to implement a “regional prosperity plan.” The initiative called for the full resumption of Russian oil and gas transit to Europe through Ukrainian territory, with corresponding payments to Kyiv.

The U.S. representative’s proposal drew a sharp reaction from Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Office of the President, who expressed concern about the risks of the country returning to energy dependence on Russia.

During the meeting, Kirill Budanov emphasized Ukraine’s position: “Our model is not Belarus, but Poland!”

According to a source, the negotiations were ultimately broken off when the Ukrainian delegation learned of the “diesel deal” that Trump had concluded shortly before.

“Accept this diesel fuel deal and stop striking Russian oil refineries! You’re putting the world in danger!” Witkoff snapped at the Ukrainians, according to the publication’s source.

Source: Le Monde.

Democrats in the U.S. Congress are preparing to challenge the agreement between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin regarding the supply of Russian diesel fuel. While the first tanker carrying fuel is en route to the U.S. coast, lawmakers are demanding that banks and port authorities preserve all documents related to the agreement for further investigation.

Russian oil refineries are ramping up diesel production in October after the Russian government granted export quotas as part of the supply agreement between Russia and the U.S.

Russia has stated its readiness to supply the U.S. with any volume of diesel fuel. Meanwhile, diesel in the U.S. is already more expensive than it was before the fuel agreement with Putin.

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