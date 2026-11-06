Budanov to Lead Ukrainian Delegation at Talks in Abu Dhabi – CBS News

Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, will lead the Ukrainian delegation at the international talks to be held on November 10–11 in Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates).

Budanov noted that he does not expect any breakthrough decisions from the upcoming meeting, but described the very fact that face-to-face talks between the parties are resuming for the first time in several months as significant progress.

Source: CBS News.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga outlined the key principles that the Ukrainian government will follow in preparing for the new round of peace talks.

Talks on resolving the war in Ukraine are scheduled to take place in the first half of November in Abu Dhabi in a trilateral format involving Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia.

U.S. Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff handed Russian dictator Vladimir Putin a document outlining the U.S. side’s proposals for resolving the war in Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made public his position on this document and the key parameters of the negotiations.

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