Budanov promised to punish the organizers of the clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka

Kirill Budanov, Head of the Office of the President, stated that those who instigated the events in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka will be identified and held accountable. According to him, an impartial investigation has already been launched by the Prosecutor General’s Office and the relevant law enforcement agencies.

“It is already known for certain that yesterday’s events in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka did not occur without outside influence. The specific individuals and instigators of these events will certainly be identified and punished, just as conclusions will be drawn within the security forces. The Prosecutor General’s Office and the relevant agencies have already launched an impartial investigation,” Budanov said.

At the same time, the head of the Office of the President emphasized that no one has the right to act arbitrarily, and society must remember the role of Ukraine’s defenders.

“Each of us must remember: the main pillar of Ukraine’s existence right now is our Armed Forces. Let us respect their daily heroism and be responsible in our decisions,” said the head of the Office of the President.

Separately, Kyrylo Budanov thanked media representatives who sought to understand the situation and report on the incident objectively.

“We must all remember: Ukraine—all its strength, all its potential—lies in what we do together, helping one another and always honoring Ukrainian soldiers,” Budanov noted.

The State Bureau of Investigations has opened a criminal investigation into the events that took place on November 2 in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

The case is being investigated under Part 5 of Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—abuse of authority or official powers by a military official.

According to available information, the incident occurred near a private home that was being used to temporarily house National Guard of Ukraine servicemen who had been returned after deserting their unit.

After reports circulated on social media alleging the unlawful detention of soldiers near the house, citizens gathered at the scene. The conflict subsequently escalated into clashes, during which shots were fired and police vehicles were damaged.

undefined

The circumstances of the incident and the actions of all those involved are to be determined as part of the ongoing investigation.

Kirill Budanov reported this on Facebook.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, has sent inquiries to law enforcement agencies regarding the incident in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka. The Ombudsman is demanding that the circumstances of the incident be clarified, that the legal grounds for the presence of military personnel and National Guard representatives in the building be verified, and that the actions of all those involved be assessed.

The military unit’s deployment site in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka housed servicemen who had participated in the defense of Mariupol and Azovstal, survived Russian captivity, and returned to duty. This was reported by Military Ombudswoman Olga Reshetilova.

Those whose unlawful actions are established must be held accountable in accordance with the law, she noted.

Earlier, the State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) opened a case regarding the clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

As a reminder, Budanov responded to the events in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

The Azov Corps commented on the clash near the deployment site in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

Video: In Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, a crowd tried to free the mobilized soldiers from a bus.

The commander of the National Guard acknowledged that those returned from the Special Military Unit were being held in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

Video: Twenty-five people were found in a house in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka; four were injured.

As a reminder, military command is rushing to the Kyiv suburbs: details of the incident.

Read us on