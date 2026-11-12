Budanov announced the completion of construction of the second corvette for the Ukrainian Navy

The final stage of construction is underway in Istanbul on the corvette “Hetman Ivan Vyhovsky,” which the Turkish company STM is building for the Ukrainian Navy. This was announced on November 12 by Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Office of the President, following a visit to the shipyard.

According to him, work on the ship is in its final stages. This is the second corvette that STM is building for the Ukrainian Navy.

During his visit, Budanov met with the ship’s commander, Captain 2nd Rank Yuriy Pyshchyk, and spoke with Ukrainian military personnel who are part of the crew.

He noted that the sailors are in high spirits and are continuing their training for service on the new ship.

The next steps will include the corvette’s maiden voyage, testing, and the handover of the vessel to Ukraine.

Source: Kirill Budanov

Earlier, the Navy released spectacular footage of the “Ivan Mazepa” corvette’s sea trials.

The future flagship of the Ukrainian Navy—the corvette “Hetman Ivan Mazepa”—will be used for a wide range of missions. It is expected to enter service later this year.



Recently, the Ukrainian corvette “Hetman Ivan Mazepa” (Ada project), which is being built for the Ukrainian Navy at the Turkish shipyard RMK Marine, underwent its first sea trials.

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