Kirill Budanov, head of the Office of the President, will join the Ukrainian negotiating delegation in Abu Dhabi, but will not lead it.

This was announced on November 6 by Dmytro Lytvyn, the President’s advisor on communications.

According to him, earlier reports about a change in the negotiation team’s leader were a slip of the tongue. Lytvyn clarified that all members of the delegation are already preparing for the negotiations.

Source: Ukrinform

Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, will lead the Ukrainian delegation at the international negotiations scheduled for November 10–11 in Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates).

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga outlined the key principles that the Ukrainian government will follow in preparing for the new round of peace talks.

Talks on resolving the war in Ukraine are scheduled to take place in the first half of November in Abu Dhabi in a trilateral format involving Ukraine, the United States, and Russia.

U.S. Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff handed Russian dictator Vladimir Putin a document outlining the U.S. side’s proposals for resolving the war in Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made public his position on this document and the key parameters of the negotiations.

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