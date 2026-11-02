An accountant at the museum in Pochaiv was caught embezzling more than 200,000 hryvnias in public funds

Police in the Ternopil region have exposed the chief accountant of the Pochaiv Historical and Art Museum for systematically embezzling and misappropriating budget funds. According to the investigation, over the course of four years, the official used her access to the online banking system to enter false data when calculating payroll.

The total amount of damages caused exceeds 200,000 UAH. Of these funds, the suspect transferred more than 70,000 UAH to her own bank account and illegally distributed the remaining 130,000 UAH among 11 employees of the institution.

Law enforcement officials notified the suspect of charges under Part 1 and 4 of Article 191 (misappropriation and embezzlement of property) and Part 1 of Article 362 (unauthorized alteration of information in automated systems) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The penalties under these articles provide for imprisonment for up to eight years.

Source: Main Directorate of the National Police in the Ternopil Region.

Also, in the Lviv region, the head of a district branch of a bank was caught embezzling four million hryvnias from citizens. She took money from depositors to deposit into accounts but did not deposit it into the bank’s cash register.

Earlier, the cyberpolice apprehended hackers from Ivano-Frankivsk who were defrauding customers of a Ukrainian bank. A PrivatBank employee was accused of trafficking in customer data. And a Ukrainian hacker was accused of stealing data from a U.S. stock exchange.

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