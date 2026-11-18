On November 18, part of the Sumy region was left without power due to an emergency load shedding of the power grids.

Hourly power outages are also in effect.

The forced restrictions are due to damage to energy infrastructure caused by Russian attacks.

“Systematic attacks on energy infrastructure negatively affect equipment performance, disrupt normal grid operations, and require an immediate response from energy workers,” explained Sumyoblenergo.

Specialists are working to stabilize the situation and restore power to affected customers.

Sumyoblenergo JSC reported this on Telegram.

Russian strikes have caused new power outages in eight regions of Ukraine.

The Kremlin’s main targets: how Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Odesa are preparing for winter.

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