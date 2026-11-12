Ukraine may receive its first four Czech L-39 Skyfox aircraft as early as 2027. Funding for their purchase has already been secured, and the Czech Republic is negotiating with the manufacturer to ensure the order is fulfilled on a priority basis. Another 12 aircraft are planned to be purchased with the support of international partners.

The Czech side has already held talks with Aero Vodochody, the manufacturer of the L-39 Skyfox. Prague has secured an agreement to have the order for Ukraine fulfilled on a priority basis. The minister himself also joined the negotiations and sought to expedite the process. “We personally negotiated with the Aero Vodochody plant to ensure these aircraft are manufactured on a priority basis for Ukraine. Everything is fully ready on the Czech side. I personally tried to speed up the process,” Matsinka said.

He explained that Ukraine needs these aircraft to strengthen its air defense. Specifically, they plan to use them to combat drones and cruise missiles. At the same time, export licenses for certain components and avionics are still required to begin production and delivery. According to the minister, Prague is awaiting the necessary permits from its partners in Belgium, France, and the United States.

Where will the money for the aircraft come from?

Funding for the purchase of the first four L-39 Skyfox aircraft has already been secured. Macinka clarified that they could be transferred to Ukraine next year. Another eight aircraft are scheduled for delivery in 2028. In total, Ukraine plans to acquire 16 such aircraft. To secure funding for the remaining 12, the Czech Republic and Ukraine reached out to 12 partner countries in late July. Among them are Australia, Canada, and ten European nations. Prague asked them to contribute to financing the purchase.

Separately, the minister commented on the position of the “Freedom and Direct Democracy” party, led by Tomio Okamura. The party opposes the transfer of military equipment to Ukraine. Macinka emphasized that this is a commercial deal, not free military aid from the Czech budget.

According to him, Ukraine will purchase the aircraft using European funding. The Czech Republic, for its part, has agreed with the manufacturer to prioritize the Ukrainian order but will not allocate state funds for it. “We are not allocating money from the Czech budget for this. We have merely agreed with the manufacturer to prioritize the order for Ukraine,” explained the Czech foreign minister.

At the same time, the contract will bring economic benefits to the Czech Republic itself. It will provide work for the local manufacturer Aero Vodochody and generate tax revenue for the state budget. Mačinka estimated the value of the deal at 6–8 billion Czech crowns. Czech Foreign Minister Petr Macinka announced this in an interview with Czech Television.

If Ukraine purchases the L-39NG Skyfox trainer-fighter jets, the first aircraft could be delivered as early as the beginning of 2027, with the remainder following in 2028.

The Czech company Aero Vodochody plans to promote the L-39 Skyfox combat trainer aircraft to Ukraine as an alternative to the older L-159 models. Czech President Petr Pavel previously confirmed that Ukraine had expressed interest in purchasing L-159 aircraft. At the same time, the Czech government has stated that these aircraft are currently needed by its own Air Force, so it may offer Kyiv the newer L-39 Skyfox as an alternative.

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