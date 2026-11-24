The two daughters of a fallen Ukrainian soldier received the minimum pension for nearly a year due to errors in the documents prepared by the military unit.

After Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets intervened, the payments were recalculated and the arrears were paid.

The soldier had been defending Ukraine since 2014 and was awarded the Order “For Courage,” 3rd Class. In December 2025, he was killed while carrying out a combat mission in the Donetsk region. His wife was left with two young daughters. The family had previously fled the occupied city of Rubizhne in the Luhansk region.

Due to errors in the documents, the Pension Fund was unable to correctly determine the amount of benefits, and the issue remained unresolved for a long time. After his mother appealed to the ombudsman and submitted requests to the relevant authorities, the documents were corrected, and the Pension Fund of Odesa Oblast recalculated the benefits.

The children were also granted a supplementary payment for the period from January 1 to November 30, 2026.

Source: Dmytro Lubinets

The mother of Marine Vladislav Sambur is suspected of fraud—she received payments for her son while having been deprived of her parental rights.

On Thursday, November 19, 2026, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a resolution to allocate an additional 81.4 billion hryvnias for the urgent needs of the Ministry of Defense, with more than 90% of this amount earmarked for payments to military personnel. This was announced by Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi.

Earlier, the Verkhovna Rada’s Budget Committee supported the pay raise for military personnel.

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