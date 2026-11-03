Due to Russian attacks, Kyiv has experienced disruptions in power, water, and public transportation — Klitschko
Emergency power outages have been implemented in Kyiv and the Kyiv region due to damage to facilities at the Kyiv regional power hub caused by Russian attacks.
According to Mayor Vitali Klitschko, damage to the capital’s energy infrastructure has also caused disruptions in water supply and public electric transit.
This was reported by Mayor Vitali Klitschko.
Water supply problems have arisen in Kyiv due to Russian strikes.
As a reminder, on November 3, Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine using missiles and drones.
Prior to this, Zelenskyy had warned that Russia was preparing a massive attack on Ukraine’s energy and logistics sectors.