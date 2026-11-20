The supervisory board of Lviv-based Oksi Bank has decided to shut down its Podil branch in Kyiv. The closure was due to the branch’s unprofitability.

According to the National Securities and Stock Market Commission’s disclosure system, the decision was adopted on November 17.

The branch at 28 Mezhigirska Street provided banking and other financial services within the limits and restrictions established by the bank.

Following the closure of the Podil branch in Kyiv, OKSI Bank will operate a single branch in the capital—at 51/16 Bulvarno-Kudryavska Street.

Over the first nine months of 2026, the bank’s network decreased by one branch, bringing the total to 10.

OKSI Bank (formerly Gals Bank) was registered in 1991. According to the National Bank, as of August 21, 2026, the financial institution’s shareholders were Oleg Balyash (63.9612%), Oksana Balyash (18.1818%), Ihor Fison (7.2364%), Volodymyr Yaremtsio (5.76%, indirectly), Oleksandr Arkhipov (4.5261%), and Oleksandr Zhuk (0.3345%).

As of October 1, 2026, Oksi Bank ranked 52nd (1.36 billion UAH) among Ukraine’s 59 banks in terms of total assets.

This information is reported on the bank’s official website.

Vyacheslav Parasich, chairman of the board of Oksi Bank, is suspected of illegal transactions totaling 210 million hryvnias.

A scheme in which men used the passports of deceased individuals to travel abroad was uncovered in the Lviv region

A scheme to embezzle nearly 3 million hryvnias during the renovation of four parks was uncovered in Kyiv

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