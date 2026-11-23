Recent weeks have brought news that many in Ukraine have already filed away as a relic of the very first weeks—or at most, months—of the major war. For example, blackout measures are being tightened in the Kyiv region: the Kyiv Regional Military Administration has issued an order stipulating that, starting November 12, a special blackout regime will be in effect throughout the region daily from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. The new measures apply to businesses, public facilities, and the residential sector. This involves the partial or complete shutdown of outdoor lighting on streets, in parks, and on advertising structures, as well as a reduction in lighting levels at businesses and institutions. In the Brovary City Territorial Community, the blackout regime took effect on November 20. Similar decisions are being adopted by other communities in the Kyiv region—Borshchahivka, Baryshivka, Hlevakha, and Borodianka.

Serhiy “Flash” Beskrestnov, an advisor to the President of Ukraine on the development of defense technology, suggests that Ukraine may have to reconsider the issue of blackout measures — particularly regarding road and highway lighting — if Russia begins to deploy the “Susannin” optical navigation module on a large scale on “Geran-5” jet-powered strike drones and other aerial attack platforms during nighttime operations.

The last time blackout measures were implemented in Ukraine was at the very beginning of the full-scale invasion—in 2022. At that time, it was more a manifestation of general anxiety and an attempt to respond in some way to the shock of war, rather than a well-considered and logical military decision. There was virtually no military rationale for forcing people to turn off the lights in their apartments, so the blackout regime eventually faded away quietly in most regions. Now it’s making a comeback. But is it really necessary right now, and does it work against the threats that exist in 2026? Read more in this UA.News article.

The Origins of Blackouts: A Brief History of City “Blackouts”

Blackouts are not an invention of our century and, of course, are not some purely Ukrainian innovation. In fact, it is one of the oldest air defense tools in the world, used long before the advent of radar, satellites, GPS, modern drones, etc. The logic behind it is extremely simple: when an enemy pilot flies at night over unfamiliar terrain, he needs landmarks. And the best landmarks are city lights: they’re visible from afar, they’re bright, and they don’t disappear or move. If those lights are extinguished, the pilot loses his bearings.

This was already well known during World War I. London began implementing blackout measures as early as 1914: the police issued orders to dim the lights to hide the city from German airships and airplanes. There is evidence that when Paris was fully lit, aviators could make out its glow from a distance of up to 75 km. In other words, the forced “blackout” of cities was a thoroughly practical measure: it deprived the enemy of visual landmarks.

During World War II, blackouts had already become widespread and systematic. In Britain, they were introduced in September 1939, and a year later, nighttime bombings of British cities began. Windows were covered with light-blocking fabric, storefronts were blacked out, and streetlights were turned off or shielded. And this truly made life difficult for German ace pilots—at least in the early stages of the war, while the air force relied primarily on visual navigation. But even then, radio navigation systems had already emerged and gradually began to play an increasingly important role. So very quickly, blackout measures ceased to be a panacea.

The history of light camouflage is, in essence, the history of the struggle between means of navigation and means of concealment. And in this struggle, every new technological advance by one side forced the other to find a response. Today we are witnessing the latest round of this struggle, but now involving UAVs, optical cameras, and artificial intelligence.



Ukraine 2022: A Blackout That Passed Quickly

In 2022, blackouts were implemented in Ukraine almost immediately after the start of the full-scale invasion. As early as February 25, 2022, local administrations began issuing relevant orders, and in many cities, people actually turned off the lights in their apartments, covered their windows, and the streets were plunged into darkness. But by the spring of that same year, the measures began to be lifted in most regions—in part because they caused more problems than they solved.

The reason in 2022 was entirely rational. At the start of the invasion, Russia did not yet actually have drones or guided bombs that could be launched from tens of kilometers away from the front line. Back then, enemy aircraft did indeed fly directly over Ukrainian cities to bomb them. But once enemy aircraft stopped crossing the front line or the state border—since Ukrainian air defense and aircraft had begun effectively shooting them down—the need for mass blackouts in cities disappeared on its own. Pilots who do not fly over cities have long since stopped relying on streetlights for navigation. And those who do fly rely on satellite coordinates, radar maps, and other modern systems.

Moreover, the “blackout” of cities had obvious negative consequences: it hampered the work of the police, public utilities, and emergency medical services; it reduced road safety; and it caused psychological distress for people. That is precisely why, once the acute phase of the threat had passed, the blackout measures were quietly and discreetly rolled back. They were reinstated only locally and primarily in frontline areas, where they actually made sense.



Drones with Optical “Vision”: Has Light Really Become a Landmark?

And now for the most interesting part: do modern Russian drones really navigate using streetlights? And will blackouts help thwart them? The answer, as always, is more complicated than one might hope.

According to Sergey “Flash” Beskrestnov, Russia has begun equipping the “Geran-4” and “Geran-5” with an optical navigation system that works by comparing images of the terrain. Images of the terrain the drone is to fly over are preloaded into its memory, and during flight, the drone compares these images with those from its own camera to determine its location. This system, known as “Susannin,” allows the drone to fly without satellite navigation—that is, even under conditions where Ukrainian electronic warfare systems are jamming GPS signals.

And this raises a key question: what exactly does this camera see? During the day, it detects contrasting features on the ground—buildings, roads, intersections, rivers, and so on. At night, when there is no natural light, the only landmarks are artificial light sources: streetlights, floodlights, light from windows, advertising signs, and so on. This is exactly what Beskrestnov is talking about.

But does this mean that dimming city lights will solve the problem? In reality, it’s unlikely.

First, optical navigation is neither the only nor the primary method of guidance. In most cases, drones still rely on GPS and inertial navigation systems, while optical correction serves as a supplementary tool that doesn’t always work and isn’t always perfect.

Second, even if streetlights and signs were removed, other landmarks would remain: light from windows, car headlights, industrial facilities that cannot be completely darkened, and so on. Controlling the “shutdown” of absolutely every light source—especially in a large city—is a task with three asterisks. Most likely, it’s simply physically impossible.

Third, there are special thermal imaging cameras that detect heat rather than light, and blackouts have no effect on them at all—though it’s worth acknowledging that thermal imaging cameras on the “Geran-5” system are not yet widespread, and this is more of a potential threat than a current reality.

And finally, fourth—and this is perhaps the most important point. Light masking creates problems not only for the enemy but also for Ukrainian aviation and air defense. Pilots who shoot down drones also need to see what’s happening on the ground. If there is no lighting, this complicates their work and creates additional risks for populated areas, since a drone could be shot down directly over a city, and its debris could fall on residential buildings. That is precisely why it is important to strike a balance that simultaneously limits the enemy’s capabilities without harming Ukraine.

Expert

Opinion

Military expert Oleg Zhdanov notes: at present, blackout measures are not all that significant.

“If, for example, Russia were to suddenly face a shortage of night-vision cameras, infrared scanners, and the like—then blackout measures might be of some help to us. But I should note that street lighting doesn’t always even match the terrain. In some places, there are streets without a single streetlight, while in others, they’re lit up like a Christmas tree.

There’s no evidence of any thermal imaging camera shortage among the Russians. So light masking doesn’t make much sense. An infrared camera sees perfectly well in complete darkness based on temperature differences; it has high contrast and produces a clear black-and-white image. When regular lighting is on, the thermal imager “goes blind.” Try taking a thermal imager and shining a flashlight on it. You won’t see anything at all except a white spot. So, speaking for myself as a military man who has used night-vision devices many times, I simply cannot explain how turning off the lights in the Brovary district would hinder Russia. But that’s just my personal opinion,” noted Oleg Zhdanov.

In

summary, blackouts aren’t exactly nonsense, nor are they entirely a relic of the past. They’re a tool that makes sense—but only when used judiciously, selectively, and with an understanding of the specific threat they’re meant to counter. In 2022, it was more of an emotional reaction to shock, and so it quickly fizzled out. Now, however, the situation is different: a specific technological threat has emerged—drones with optical navigation that can indeed use light landmarks. And this means that certain measures, especially regarding the lighting of roads and highways, may be justified.

But we shouldn’t harbor any illusions that simply “blacking out” cities will solve the problem of Russian drones. This is just one of many elements in a complex game, and it is no substitute for air defense, electronic warfare, improvements to our own capabilities for detecting and destroying aerial targets, or, ultimately, efforts toward diplomacy and a peaceful resolution of the conflict. Moreover, blackouts come at a cost: they complicate the operations of the Ukrainian Air Force, reduce traffic safety, and cause daily inconveniences for millions of people. Therefore, the decision to implement it should not be made simply because “that’s how it was in 2022,” but rather on the basis of a sober analysis of specific threats and specific conditions.

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