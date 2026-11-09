Ukrainian actress Yulia Buynovska revealed for the first time that her husband, actor Yegor Kozlov, has joined the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

He was mobilized after his reservation was canceled while he was returning home.

In an interview with Alina Dorotyuk, the actress admitted that she is having a very hard time coping with being separated from her husband and could not hold back her tears. At the same time, she is proud of him and understands the importance of his service.

The couple had spent nearly six and a half years together, seeing each other practically every day. At first, Yulia regularly visited Yegor at the distribution center, bringing him homemade baked goods and essential items.

According to the actress, her husband also misses their two corgis very much. He didn’t even have time to say goodbye to their pets before leaving for duty.

Source: Interview with Alina Dorotyuk.

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