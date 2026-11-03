The process for Chernobyl survivors to verify their eligibility for a monthly pension supplement has been simplified

For Ukrainians affected by the Chernobyl disaster, the procedure for confirming eligibility for a monthly pension supplement of 2,595 UAH has been simplified. The new mechanism makes it possible to determine whether a person lived in a radioactively contaminated area between 1986 and 1992, even if the documents confirming this have not been preserved.

To this end, special commissions were established in eight regions in 2026. These commissions determine the location and periods of residence of citizens and enter the relevant information into state registries. The mechanism also applies to cases where a settlement was subsequently liquidated. In September, the government extended the program’s validity through December 31, 2026.

As of October 2026, approximately 106,000 non-working retirees were receiving the 2,595 UAH supplement.

Citizens with the status of victims of the Chernobyl disaster who permanently reside in zones of unconditional (mandatory) and guaranteed voluntary resettlement and meet other legal requirements are eligible for this supplement.

The Ministry of Social Policy proposes to introduce uniform rules for the assignment and payment of state social supplements, particularly for those affected by the Chernobyl disaster. The ministry is currently assessing the financial implications of these changes.

At the same time, the ministry states that people who have already acquired the right to benefits and compensation will be able to continue receiving them after the legislative changes take effect.

Furthermore, a reassessment of radiation contamination levels in populated areas will not automatically result in the revocation of victim status or the termination of previously granted compensation. According to Minister Denys Ulyutin, the results of dosimetric assessments alone do not constitute grounds for such decisions.

In addition to the monthly supplement, victims are entitled to other forms of social support, including special conditions for calculating disability pensions related to the Chernobyl disaster and early retirement.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Social Policy, Family, and Unity of Ukraine.

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