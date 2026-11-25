Ukrainian singer Volodymyr Dantes spoke about the reasons for his divorce from Nadiya Dorofeyeva. The couple was married for six years before deciding to part ways. The artist shared his thoughts on what led to the end of their relationship.

According to Dantes, one of the common problems among his generation is starting a family too early. Often, people get married without yet understanding their own desires or having figured out what they want out of life. Later, they begin to search for themselves, which can negatively affect their relationships with their partners.

The singer noted that in the process of personal growth, people sometimes lose those who love them or push their loved ones away themselves. Moreover, over time, some may realize that their feelings were not as deep from the start as they seemed.

“This is a major problem for everyone our age: we either get married too early or reach an age when we don’t know what’s happening to us,” the artist explained.

Dantes also spoke separately about the difficulty of expressing his own emotions. In his opinion, society often encourages people to project confidence and strength, even though pain and vulnerability may lie hidden behind that outward self-assurance.

The singer admitted that he himself finds it difficult to open up to others and talk about his feelings.

"It’s scary to talk about my emotions. I’m a private person. It’s hard for me to talk about my feelings," Volodymyr admitted.

The publication Styler reported this, citing the artist’s comments on the show Morning in the Big City.

As a reminder, Nadiya Dorofeeva was hospitalized: her husband shared a photo of the singer.



Nadiya Dorofeeva spoke about a possible surgery following a hemorrhage.

Nadiya Dorofeeva has regained her voice after a hemorrhage in her vocal cords.

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