The State Bureau of Investigations has opened three criminal cases related to the educational background of National Bank Chairman Andriy Pyshnyy.

This was stated by former NBU Council Chairman Bohdan Danylyshyn.

According to him, the cases concern the possible forgery of an educational document, its use to obtain leadership positions, and the alleged illegal receipt of approximately 24 million hryvnias in salary from the NBU.

The basis for opening the cases was a ruling by the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv dated August 5, 2026. The cases involve possible violations under articles concerning document forgery and fraud.

Danilyshyn also criticized Pyshnyy’s performance as head of the NBU, specifically his policy on deposit certificates, personnel decisions, and the situation surrounding “SENS Bank.”

Pyshnyy himself had previously stated that he had no intention of stepping down. He also denied any wrongdoing and noted that during a search by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) of his office, no evidence of illegal activity was found.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine filed a motion with the High Anti-Corruption Court requesting a search of the Hyundai Staria vehicle used by Andriy Pyshnyy, the head of the National Bank of Ukraine. The vehicle is owned by the NBU.

NABU previously confirmed that searches were conducted at the National Bank’s premises on October 21 and at the residence of one of its employees. The bureau reported that no one was detained and no charges were filed against anyone, and that further details are not being disclosed in the interest of the pre-trial investigation.

Earlier on October 21, Member of Parliament Yaroslav Zheleznyak suggested that NABU’s searches at the residence of NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyy might be related to the situation surrounding the companies “Karpatnaftohim” and “Sens Bank.” According to Zheleznyak, Vasyl Veselyi, whom the MP called “an overseer from Bankova Street,” is involved in both cases. He also cited testimony from the former chairman of Sens Bank’s supervisory board, who stated that it was Pyshnyy himself who brought Veselyi to the bank.

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