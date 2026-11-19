As part of the “Honest Draft” special operation, agents of the State Bureau of Investigations uncovered an organized group whose members illegally altered information about conscripts in the “Oberig” registry in exchange for money. The investigation documented 20 such cases.

According to law enforcement officials, the scheme was organized by a local resident. He enlisted his partner—who had previously worked at the Territorial Recruitment Center (TRC) and the Specialized Recruitment Office (SRO)—as well as two current operators at the territorial recruitment centers in Kyiv and the surrounding region to participate in the illegal activity.

For a fee ranging from $1,300 to $1,500, the suspects, without legal grounds, changed the location of military registration, deleted information about violations, and lifted established restrictions. Clients did not need to visit the Territorial Recruitment Center in person.

All four members of the group have been notified that they are suspected of abuse of influence and illegally making changes to the “Oberig” registry as part of an organized group.

The organizer of the scheme and his partner are charged with abuse of influence and organizing unauthorized changes to the registry. Their actions were classified under Part 3 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 369-2, Part 3 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 28, and Part 3 of Article 362 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Two operators of the TCC and the joint venture have been charged with abuse of influence and directly making illegal changes to the registry. They are charged under Part 3 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 369-2, Part 3 of Article 28, and Part 3 of Article 362 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigations.

The SBI is conducting a large-scale special operation across 21 cases and is preparing 22 charges.

The DBI presented the results of the Accounting Chamber’s audit to its international partners.

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