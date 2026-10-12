On November 21 in Khmelnytskyi—the forum “MORNING DIALOGUE: CONVERSATIONS THAT CHANGE BUSINESS.”

Business owners and experts will share their experiences on how to scale a business, apply AI, and build partnerships.

And between presentations, you’ll have the chance to network with entrepreneurs—some of whom could be your future clients and partners.

What business needs will you bring to the event?

Check out the program and choose the topics that will help your business specifically. Details – HERE.

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