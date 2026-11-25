Representatives from 17 OSCE participating States made their first joint visit to Ukraine since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion. The foreign delegates familiarized themselves with the consequences of the Russian attacks, the security situation, and Ukraine’s modern weapons systems.

“Allow me to inform the Forum about the first visit by delegates of the Forum for Security Cooperation to Ukraine since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, which took place on November 20–21, 2026, at the initiative and with the support of the Ukrainian side,” the diplomat stated.

According to him, on November 20–21, military and diplomatic representatives from 17 countries arrived in Kyiv, including Germany, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Canada, Poland, Sweden, Norway, Switzerland, Turkey, and other nations.

The visit began with a tribute to the fallen Ukrainian soldiers. The delegates lit memorial candles at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv.

During meetings with Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Oleksandr Mishchenko, representatives of the Security Service of Ukraine, and the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, foreign guests were briefed on Russia’s systematic violations of OSCE principles, current security threats in the region, and Ukraine’s experience in countering aggression.

Separately, the delegations visited the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War. There, representatives of foreign states were briefed on the increasing recruitment of foreign mercenaries into the Russian army and the Russian Federation’s crimes against Ukrainian prisoners of war.

Meetings were also held with representatives of the OSCE Support Program for Ukraine and the NATO Mission in Ukraine. The parties discussed the implementation of ongoing projects.

Together with experts from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, representatives of OSCE countries visited three sites in Kyiv that had suffered significant damage as a result of Russian strikes.

These included the building of the Presidium of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, the “Kvadrat” shopping center, and a residential building on Degtyarivska Street.

State Emergency Service staff briefed the foreign guests on the consequences of the attacks and the practical challenges of conducting emergency rescue operations under conditions of constant threat.

The visit concluded with an exhibition of modern Ukrainian weapon systems.

“The highlight of the visit was an exhibition of the most advanced Ukrainian weapons systems—the results of technological ingenuity and continuous innovation designed to counter an aggressor that relies on numerical superiority,” Rostyslav Palagusynets emphasized.

He stressed that Ukraine demonstrates every day that military superiority depends not only on the size of the army, but also on resilience, innovation, and the ability to strategically adapt to new challenges.

This was stated by Rostyslav Palagusynets, Deputy Permanent Representative of Ukraine to International Organizations in Vienna, during a session of the OSCE Forum for Security Cooperation.

As a reminder, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna arrived in Kyiv on an official visit on Wednesday, November 25. The head of the Estonian Foreign Ministry posted a video of his drive down Khreshchatyk Street past Independence Square, extending his greetings to the Ukrainian capital.

Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar arrived in Ukraine’s Zakarpattia Oblast on Tuesday, November 24. This is the first visit by a Hungarian prime minister to Zakarpattia since 2015.

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