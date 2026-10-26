A demographer has predicted how many refugees will return to Ukraine

Currently, there are about 5 million Ukrainian refugees abroad, a third of whom are children and adolescents under the age of 18, and only 6% are people over the age of 65. According to current estimates, only one in three of those who left will be able to return home after the war ends, although in 2022, approximately 50% of citizens were expected to return.

This was reported by Ella Libanova, director of the Institute for Demography and Quality of Life Research, during the Kyiv International Economic Forum.

According to Eurostat, as of June 30, there were 4.4 million Ukrainians in European Union countries, and another 600,000 reside in the United Kingdom, Canada, Moldova, and other countries. The main factors behind the decline in the number of people willing to return are their increasing adaptation abroad—in particular, 70% of Ukrainian women aged 20 to 64 are already employed in their host countries—and the ongoing destruction of infrastructure in Ukraine. The researcher also warned of the risk of a second wave of migration following the lifting of restrictions on men leaving the country: “And abroad, there is a wife who has already settled in, and a child who, in their view, has prospects for a better future.”

Source: “Ukrinform.”

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