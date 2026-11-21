An increase in life expectancy among Ukrainians could help slow the country’s population decline. One of the main ways to achieve this is by reducing excess mortality among men of working age, which remained high even before the start of the full-scale war.

Specifically, Ukrainian men have a life expectancy that is 10–14 years shorter than that of residents of leading European countries.

According to a demographer, Ukrainian men have a life expectancy 10–14 years shorter than that of residents of leading European countries, while Ukrainian women have a life expectancy 7–10 years shorter. The problem of high mortality among men of working age existed in Ukraine even before the full-scale invasion. The excess mortality rate among men compared to women was so significant that it, in particular, affected the sex ratio of the population: there are more women in Ukraine.

Oleksandr Hladun believes that narrowing this gap could have a significant impact on the demographic situation. After all, the rate of population decline can be slowed not only by increasing the birth rate but also by people living longer.

“This is a huge reserve that can prevent the population from shrinking at such a rapid pace,” the demographer emphasized.

At the same time, he said, changes are needed within the country. Gladun believes that Ukraine must initiate a public dialogue and a reset of the state in order to create conditions under which young people will want to return and stay at home.

This assessment was shared by Oleksandr Gladun, deputy director of the Institute of Demography and Social Studies of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, in an interview with tsn.ua.

Ukraine’s population could shrink to 23 million: demographer identifies the main threat.

The demographer stated that Ukraine’s population has fallen to 28.5 million people.

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