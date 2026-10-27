A demographer explained the risks Ukraine faces over the next 50 years

Ukraine faces serious demographic challenges, particularly due to lower life expectancy compared to leading European countries. According to the data provided, Ukrainian women live, on average, 8–10 years less, and men up to 14 years less, than in those countries.

As of mid-2026, Ukraine’s population is estimated at 28.5 million people. Demographer Oleksandr Gladun explained why it will be difficult for the country to overcome the demographic crisis, what factors will determine the return of Ukrainians from abroad, and what solutions could slow the population decline.

How many Ukrainians will remain in 10, 30, and 50 years

According to Ella Libanova, director of the Institute of Demography and Quality of Life Research, as of mid-2026, Ukraine’s population stands at approximately 28.5 million people. This is approximately 500,000 fewer than the previously reported estimate of 29 million. One of the main reasons for the decline is the emigration of Ukrainians abroad.

In an interview with UNIAN, demographer Oleksandr Hladun explained that long-term projections depend on three main factors: birth rates, death rates, and migration. Based on these factors, experts develop several scenarios—optimistic, moderate, and pessimistic.

In Ukraine, forecasting is complicated by the war, which has significantly altered demographic trends. Therefore, calculations must take into account various possible outcomes of the conflict. For example, the end of the war in 2026 could form the basis for an optimistic scenario, 2027–2028 for an intermediate scenario, and 2030 for a pessimistic scenario.

Demographic forecasts are categorized by time horizon: short-term (approximately three to five years), medium-term (10–15 years), and long-term (50 years or more). The longer the forecasting period, the greater the uncertainty.

“In addition, forecasts are revised either annually or at regular intervals depending on changing factors. Therefore, a forecast should not be taken as a definitive verdict. Some time ago, the UN projected that by the end of this century, our population would be 15 million. And under current demographic conditions, projections for virtually all countries worldwide point toward a decline in population. By the middle of this century, the global population will begin to decline—this is a worldwide trend, so to speak. We simply have our own specific circumstances,” Gladun noted.

Short-term forecasts help the government plan its day-to-day operations, while medium-term forecasts help develop strategies for the next 10–15 years. Long-term forecasts are primarily predictive: they show what consequences certain trends could lead to if nothing changes.

Can Ukraine Overcome the Demographic Crisis?

According to Gladun, it is not entirely accurate to compare the current situation in Ukraine with population recovery following previous wars. After World War II, many countries experienced a rise in birth rates; however, demographic conditions are different today: even in peaceful Europe, the populations of many countries are declining.

“As for the experience of other countries, we are currently addressing this issue—the impact of war on the demographic situation—as part of a project funded by the National Research Foundation of Ukraine. Unfortunately, we have only just begun this research. It is difficult to draw parallels, but certain patterns can be identified. That is what we are working on now, and we will continue to do so for another two years,” the demographer emphasized.

At the same time, it is premature to speak of Ukraine’s demographic doom. Once the war ends, the death toll will decrease, the birth rate may rise, forced migration will decline, and life expectancy will increase. However, even under favorable conditions, the trend toward population decline may persist, although its pace can be slowed.

The end of hostilities alone will not be enough to improve the situation. The state needs a consistent socio-demographic and economic policy. In 2024, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the Strategy for Ukraine’s Demographic Development through 2030.

However, the effectiveness of such measures depends on funding. According to Gladun, the plan for implementing the strategy calls for funding the measures from local budgets rather than the state budget. Experience with the previous strategy, approved in 2006, has shown that it is difficult to expect significant results without adequate financial support.

What Could Boost the Birth Rate

According to the demographer’s assessment, for natural population replacement, there should be approximately 210–220 births per 100 women. Current estimates he cited stand at about 90–110 births per 100 women.

At the same time, studies conducted before the full-scale invasion indicated that Ukrainian families generally wanted to have two children. Therefore, one of the state’s key tasks is to create conditions under which families can realize these plans.

“There should be approximately 210–220 births per 100 women to avoid the threat of population decline. Current estimates stand at about 90–110 children per 100 women. However, studies conducted before the full-scale invasion showed that Ukrainian families generally aimed to have two children. In other words, Ukrainian families do want to have children, but they need the right conditions. And this financial factor has a very strong influence, because the birth of a child increases the risk of a family falling below the poverty line. “And here, government support—long-term support, not like what we have here—for just a few years—but like in leading European countries—until the end of high school or even college—is crucial,” Gladun explained.

The demographer also drew attention to the growing demands on education, upbringing, and providing for children. The birth rate is also affected by the difficulty of balancing motherhood with work. To improve the situation, flexible work schedules, accessible daycare centers, and employers’ willingness to hire mothers are needed. Prejudice against women with children remains an additional obstacle.

Another area of focus is increasing life expectancy. According to the expert’s assessment, Ukraine lags behind leading European countries by approximately 8–10 years for women and up to 14 years for men in this regard.

It is also important to reduce labor migration. Even before the full-scale invasion, about 1.4 million Ukrainians held residence permits in European countries, and approximately one million of them had left to work abroad. According to Gladun, this points to economic problems—in particular, low wages and the structure of the economy—that drive people to seek better opportunities abroad.

What Will Have the Greatest Impact on Population Size

Birth rates, life expectancy, and migration are closely interlinked, so it is difficult to identify a single decisive factor. At the same time, the war is currently having a particularly significant impact on Ukraine’s population. According to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, approximately 5.8 million Ukrainians have left the country.

“At the same time, the birth rate is important. If a child isn’t born, they won’t be able to enter the workforce in the future or become part of the country’s economic life. That’s why the birth rate is, in my opinion, the key factor. But at the same time, we need to stop fixating on population size. The economy must adapt to the reality of the situation. Do you understand? It seems to me that our economy is being planned for a population of 50 million people,” Gladun noted.

According to the expert, the country’s economic efficiency is also of great importance. Even if the population is shrinking, labor productivity can grow thanks to automation, artificial intelligence, and better organization of work processes.

As an example, Gladun cited Estonia, which, after the collapse of the Soviet Union, managed to achieve a significantly higher GDP per capita than Ukraine, despite having a much smaller population.

“All three demographic factors can be influenced, including migration. People leave the country not only because of wages, but also because of a sense of justice, trust in the system, and confidence in the future. Even if the difference in wages compared to neighboring countries, such as Poland, is small, Ukrainians still go there to work because it’s easier for them to protect their rights there,” the demographer explained.

That is why it is important to create conditions in Ukraine under which people will want to stay, work, and build their future at home.

Will men leave after the war ends?

Ella Libanova previously warned of the risk of a new, “male” wave of migration after the war, when men will be able to join their families abroad. According to Hladun, the decision to stay in Ukraine or leave will largely depend on the terms under which the war ends. This will affect both those who are already abroad and those who are considering leaving.

“Two or three years ago, there was a study in which people who had left were asked: ‘Will you return to Ukraine if the war ends along the line of contact?’ And the second question was: ‘Will you return to Ukraine if the war ends within the 1991 borders?’ So, if everything ends within the 1991 borders, 25% more people will return than under other conditions. That is why this factor is now the most important,” the demographer explained.

The return of Ukrainians, he emphasized, must be considered holistically—taking into account economic, social, demographic, and psychological factors. Job opportunities alone are not enough: it is important for people to feel cared for, safe, and confident about the future.

“We can encourage Ukrainians to return if their relatives and friends tell them how good life has become here—word of mouth will do the trick. This is much more effective than political slogans and appeals,” Gladun emphasized.

The risk of a new wave of men leaving after the war ends remains. Most likely, there will be opposing migration flows: some Ukrainians will return, while others will leave. It is currently difficult to determine what the ratio between them will be. At the same time, according to the demographer, the longer the war lasts, the fewer people may want to return, as they are gradually settling into their new lives abroad.

Source: UNIAN

Earlier, the demographer stated that Ukraine’s population had shrunk to 28.5 million people.

Ukraine’s Demographic Crisis: A Catastrophic Population Decline Amid the War.

The government is preparing incentives to boost the birth rate and reduce mortgage rates for parents.

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