St. James's Day, October 23 — The History of the Holiday and Folk Traditions

On October 23, according to the New Julian calendar, Orthodox Christians honor Saint James the Apostle, also known as James the Younger or James, the Lord’s brother. He played an important role in the formation of the first Christian communities and the spread of the teachings of Jesus Christ. According to church tradition, James was one of the Twelve Apostles. He witnessed important events in the Gospel narrative, including the Transfiguration of the Lord. After the descent of the Holy Spirit, the apostle devoted himself to preaching Christianity and helped the first believers strengthen their faith.

James led the Christian community in Jerusalem and became its first bishop. He was respected for his wisdom, justice, and dedication to his cause. In the early Church, he was one of those to whom people turned for advice on important matters. According to tradition, the apostle was martyred around the year 62 CE. He did not renounce his faith even in the face of death. In Christian tradition, James is honored as an example of sincere faith, a righteous life, and devotion to God.

How to Observe This Day

On the Feast Day of the Apostle James, believers can pray, attend a church service, or set aside time for spiritual reflection. In their prayers, they traditionally ask God for wisdom, strength to overcome difficulties, protection for their families, and guidance in doing good deeds.

This day can also be dedicated to supporting loved ones, helping those in need, and making amends after quarrels. In the Christian tradition, the main focus is not on external rituals, but on the sincerity of faith, good deeds, and one’s attitude toward others.

Folk Traditions on Jacob the Woodcutter

In the folk calendar, October 23 was known as Yakov the Woodcutter. The name is associated with preparations for the cold season, when households had to stock up on firewood to heat their homes. Our ancestors considered this period ideal for heavy farm work. Men gathered firewood, inspected and repaired carts and sleds, mended fences, and tidied up the yard. All of this helped them prepare for winter, when working outdoors became more difficult.

Gathering firewood was especially important for peasant families, as their fuel reserves determined whether their homes would stay warm during the cold months. Therefore, they tried to finish their chores ahead of time, without waiting for the first severe frosts. This day was also associated with the belief that hard work would be successful if done diligently. At the same time, folk traditions and superstitions were passed down from generation to generation, so they could vary depending on the region.

Folk Omens for October 23

Our ancestors closely observed the wind, precipitation, and the condition of the trees. Based on changes in nature, they tried to predict what the weather would be like in the coming weeks and whether an early winter was to be expected. According to folk beliefs:

An easterly or northerly wind foreshadowed a rapid drop in temperature.

If the willow had turned completely yellow, people expected winter to arrive early.

If snow fell and did not melt, people believed that winter would be mild.

Hail on this day was considered a sign of early frosts.

These signs are part of folk tradition, not a scientific method of weather forecasting. Actual weather conditions depend on atmospheric processes, so folk observations do not guarantee an accurate forecast.

What People Were Advised Not to Do on October 23

A number of folk prohibitions were associated with St. James’s Day. They primarily concerned behavior, attitudes toward others, and everyday activities. It is important to remember that these are folk beliefs, not mandatory church rules. According to tradition, on October 23, people were advised not to:

Argue or use foul language. It was believed that conflicts and offensive words could bring discord into the home.

Wishing harm upon others. This day was associated with the need to remain kind and not to respond to insults with insults.

Lend money or borrow money. According to folk beliefs, financial matters on this day could lead to difficulties.

Abusing alcohol. People were advised to exercise moderation and not create problems for themselves or their loved ones.

Throwing bread crumbs off the table. Bread has long been considered a symbol of prosperity, so it was treated with special respect.

Starting important tasks. People believed that it was better to postpone new endeavors until another day.

These prohibitions have taken shape in folk culture and are not universal rules for all Orthodox Christians. Instead, the main purpose of the day is to commemorate the Apostle James, focus on one’s spiritual life, support loved ones, and not forget to perform good deeds.