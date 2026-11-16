Radio, Television, and Telecommunications Workers' Day 2026: The History of the Holiday and the Best Greetings

November 16 is Radio, Television, and Telecommunications Workers’ Day in Ukraine. This year marks the 102nd anniversary of the first radio broadcast in Kharkiv, which marked the beginning of Ukrainian radio broadcasting. We’ll explain the origins of this holiday, why it’s important, and how to congratulate professionals in the field.

The History of Radio, Television, and Telecommunications Workers’ Day

This professional holiday has a specific historical date. On November 16, 1924, the first broadcast of Ukrainian Radio took place in Kharkiv. The broadcast began at 7:00 p.m. with the words: “Hello, hello, hello! This is Kharkiv, this is Kharkiv, this is Kharkiv!”

This event is considered the beginning of Ukrainian radio broadcasting. Initially, the radio station occupied only two rooms in the building of a former party club. One room was set up as a studio for announcers, while the other housed the technical equipment.

For the first ten years, Ukrainian Radio operated in Kharkiv. In 1934, after the capital of the Ukrainian SSR was moved to Kyiv, the radio station also relocated to the capital.

Over time, the programming became more diverse: listeners were offered news broadcasts, music and literary programs, as well as live theater performances. Radio broadcasting continued even during World War II, although the station had to relocate several times due to the fighting.

When a professional holiday was established in Ukraine

Radio, Television, and Telecommunications Workers’ Day was officially established in 1994. On November 11, President Leonid Kuchma signed Decree No. 667/94, designating November 16 as the date for the annual celebration.

The decision was made in support of an initiative by Ukraine’s radio, television, and telecommunications workers. Over time, the holiday came to be celebrated by representatives of many sectors within the media and telecommunications industries.

Today, on November 16, we honor journalists, editors, radio and television hosts, camera operators, sound engineers, technicians, as well as mobile and internet communications specialists. Their work helps people access information, communicate, and remain part of a shared information space.

Why the work of media professionals and communications specialists is especially important during wartime

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the importance of this professional community for Ukraine has grown significantly. Journalists and newsrooms promptly inform citizens about the course of hostilities, the consequences of shelling, air threats, and important government decisions.

At the same time, the ability to call loved ones, use the internet and government online services, and receive notifications and emergency calls depends on the stable operation of telecommunications networks.

Many professionals are carrying out their duties under dangerous conditions. Journalists are working near the sites of Russian strikes, while engineers and technical crews are repairing damaged communication lines and equipment.

Therefore, the professional holiday on November 16 is an opportunity to thank everyone who provides Ukrainians with information every day and helps the country stay connected.

Prose Greetings for Radio, Television, and Communications Workers’ Day

Option 1

Congratulations to all radio, television, and telecommunications workers on your professional holiday! We wish you good health, boundless energy, professional growth, and new achievements. May your work always be duly appreciated, and may only good news be heard on the air and in life!

Option 2

Happy Radio, Television, and Telecommunications Workers’ Day! We wish you continued success, the ability to find the right words, and the right solutions. May your work be filled with as many interesting projects and grateful listeners and viewers as possible, and may comfort, love, and peace await you at home.

Option 3

We congratulate those who help people hear, see, and understand one another on their professional holiday! May the equipment run smoothly, the signals always be clear, and every workday bring joy. We wish you peace, prosperity, inspiration, and the fulfillment of all your plans!

Greetings in Verse

Option 1

May the radio bring good news,

And may communication unite all families.

May there be success in your work,

And happiness in your life and in your care for others.

Health, peace, and warmth—

May fate be generous to you!

Option 2

May the airwaves resonate with inspiration,

and may every day be well spent.

May technology never let you down,

and may success surround you always.

We wish you joy and goodness—

may fate bestow generous days upon you!

Option 3

You are the voice of the news and a reliable link,

Reaching out to people every day.

May your work bring respect and recognition,

And may love and affection await you at home.

May peace reign in every home,

And may your days be bright, happy, and joyful!

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